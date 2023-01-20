Australian Open: Nigerian-American Michael Mmoh advances to 3rd round

NIGERIAN-AMERICAN tennis player Michael Mmoh has qualified for the third round of the 2023 Australian Open.

About 48 hours ago, 25-year-old Mmoh had his bags packed and was preparing to fly back to the United States. Now he’s set to pocket $156,775 after advancing to the third round of the Australian Open by upsetting No. 12 seed Alexander Zverev.

The son of a former Nigerian tennis player Tony Mmoh knocked out struggling former world number two Zverev 6-7 (1/7), 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 on Margaret Court Arena.

As he was walking off the court, Mmoh wrote on the camera lens, “Life is crazy.” In his post match news conference, he opened up about the past few days’ events, saying they did not “seem real” and he kept expecting to “finally wake up or something.”

Mmoh said: “The past 48 hours has been a complete whirlwind from going from being ready to go back home, booking a flight, packing my bags. I was supposed to leave yesterday.

“Now I’m here, and I just had the best win of my career. It just doesn’t seem real. The two change of events is just insane.”

Zverev on his own part said his defeat shows he still has a long road to go in his recovery from injury.

- Advertisement -

Mmoh will face American tennis player, J.J. Wolf for a spot in the last 16 on Saturday, January 21.