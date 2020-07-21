© 2019 - International Centre for Investigative Reporting
Aviation Minister debunks extending Intl flight resumption to October
The Minister of Aviation had announced that Abuja and Lagos airports would resume domestic operations on July 8 while Kano, Port Harcourt, Owerri and Maiduguri would commence operations on July 11.
Speaking earlier last week at the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 press briefing, Sirika said the Federal Government would not rush the restart of international flights in and out of Nigeria.
According to him, the PTF and relevant agencies in the aviation industry are still brainstorming on the best time to allow for resumption of international flights, adding that when the situation is right, international flights would resume without delay.