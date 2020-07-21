Aviation Minister debunks extending Intl flight resumption to October

Minister of aviation Hardi Sirika on Tuesday said International Flight resumption date was not extended to October contrary to information making rounds that the resumption date was extended.

He said that the Nigeria Airspace Management Agency only issued a routine 90 day Notices to Airmen (NOTAM) in preparation for the opening of the international airspace.

Sirika, however, reassured the public that the agreed date for the resumption of internation flights will be announced in liaison with Health experts, Foreign Affairs and the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19, regardless of the ban by Europe, UAE etc, which he said may be earlier than October.

Domestic flights had resumed in the country on July 8 after the Federal Government had in March shut down international airports in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19 but allowed only diplomatic and essential flight operations.