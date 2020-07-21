fbpx
Aviation Minister debunks extending Intl flight resumption to October

By Ihuoma ILO
Minister of aviation Hardi Sirika on Tuesday said International Flight resumption date was not extended to October contrary to information making rounds that the resumption date was extended.
He said that the Nigeria Airspace Management Agency only issued a routine 90 day Notices to Airmen (NOTAM) in preparation for the opening of the international airspace.
Sirika, however, reassured the public that the agreed date for the resumption of internation flights will be announced  in liaison with Health experts, Foreign Affairs and the  Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19,  regardless of the ban by Europe, UAE etc, which he said may be earlier than October.
Domestic flights had resumed in the country on July 8  after the  Federal Government had in March shut down international airports in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19 but allowed only diplomatic and essential flight operations.

The Minister of Aviation had announced that Abuja and Lagos airports would resume domestic operations on July 8 while Kano, Port Harcourt, Owerri and Maiduguri would commence operations on July 11.

Speaking earlier last week at the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 press briefing, Sirika said the Federal Government would not rush the restart of international flights in and out of Nigeria.

According to him, the PTF and relevant agencies in the aviation industry are still brainstorming on the best time to allow for resumption of international flights, adding that when the situation is right, international flights would resume without delay.

