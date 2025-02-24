Awards honour excellence in financial journalism

SANLAM and Santam are accepting entries for the Sanlam Group Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism.
The awards cover financial journalism that spotlights Africa’s economic challenges and progress.
Categories include business and companies, economy, financial markets, consumer financial education, the African growth story, and more.
Entries must have been published or broadcast between January 1, 2024 and December 31, 2024.
Business journalists in print, online, radio and TV, who are based in Africa, are eligible for awards.
The awards carry a total cash prize of approximately ZAR1 million.
The deadline for the submission of applications is March 31, 2025.
Interested applicants can apply here.
Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi