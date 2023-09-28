AWIM to host 7th annual conference on GBV in media

THE African Women in Media (AWIM) is set to hold its 7th annual conference with the theme ‘Media and Gender Violence.’

The AWIM 23 event will host participants from different parts of Africa.

It is scheduled for November 30 and December 1 in Kigali, Rwanda, to address media and Gender-Based Violence (GBV) challenges.

Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) AWIM, Yemisi Akinbobola, stated this during a virtual press briefing held via X on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

“Africa has a unique role to play in shaping this global conversation on media and gender violence, and our conference serves as that beacon for the continent’s leadership in this critical area,” she said.

The event is being organised in partnership with Fojo Media Institute, Luminate, Rwanda Media Programme, Rwanda Broadcasting Agency, MacArthur Foundation, and Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ).

Akinbobola said a document would be drafted during the conference, which will guide eradicating GBV in media.

“One of the most exciting aspects of this conference is the African Women in Media Declaration on Media and Gender Violence, which will be co-designed by everybody that attends the conference; whether you are an attendee or a speaker, we’ll work together to draft and develop this very important document.

“This declaration will provide a clear and actionable roadmap for addressing gender violence in and through media,” Akinbobola said.

She encouraged attendees and stakeholders to engage in discussions and workshops during the event to drive lasting change in the issue of gender equality and the media.

Also speaking during the event, the African Regional Manager of Fojo Media Institute, Anki Wood, stated that GBV has been a huge societal problem that the media must address, adding that the issues should be reported ethically and non-stereotypically.

“I see this conference as a very important event to cover, to spread awareness and light on the issue, and also an opportunity for the media sector itself and you as individuals to build capacity on the subject,” Wood said.

She added that research carried out in 2021 by the Foye Media Institute in collaboration with AWIM showed that GBV, especially sexual harassment in the industry, was forcing female journalists out of the profession and called for an end to sexual violence in workplaces.

Wood also stated that while women are often more victims of harassment, men also fall victim to GBV, which she described as unacceptable.