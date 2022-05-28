Ayade did not participate in senatorial primary – Aide

— 1 min read

THE Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the Cross River State Governor, Christian Ita, has refuted claims that his principal participated in a senatorial primary on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement titled, ‘Governor Ayade didn’t take part in any senatorial primaries – Aide,’ Ita said the state governor, Ben Ayade, is a presidential aspirant in the APC presidential convention now slated for June 6.

“We make bold to say that the so-called parallel primary election as contained in the said video was at best a poorly scripted skit comedy shot by three persons sitting in a room,” the statement read.

Ita described the video as “a joke taken too far”, and “a vapid, infantile but failed attempt at manipulation as the clowns behind it tragically forgot to also manufacture ballot boxes, delegates, observers and APC panel members.”

He added that the video was a handiwork of political desperadoes who were out to embarrass the governor.

“We wish to assure APC members and supporters, particularly in northern Cross River, that there were no parallel senatorial primaries in the district,” he said.

Ita’s response followed a result sheet showing that the governor lost his bid to run for the Northern Senatorial District of the state.

Results of the primary showed that Ayade polled 52 votes to crash out against Adams Cecelia, who scored 140. Another aspirant, Martin Orim, scored 61 votes.

The governor would be completing his eight years as governor of the state in 2023.