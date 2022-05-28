29.8 C
Abuja

Ayade did not participate in senatorial primary – Aide

Politics and Governance
Joseph OLAOLUWA
Cross River State Governor Ben Ayade
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

THE Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the Cross River State Governor, Christian Ita, has refuted claims that his principal participated in a senatorial primary on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement titled, ‘Governor Ayade didn’t take part in any senatorial primaries – Aide,’ Ita said the state governor, Ben Ayade, is a presidential aspirant in the APC presidential convention now slated for June 6.

“We make bold to say that the so-called parallel primary election as contained in the said video was at best a poorly scripted skit comedy shot by three persons sitting in a room,” the statement read.

Ita described the video as “a joke taken too far”, and “a vapid, infantile but failed attempt at manipulation as the clowns behind it tragically forgot to also manufacture ballot boxes, delegates, observers and APC panel members.”

He added that the video was a handiwork of political desperadoes who were out to embarrass the governor.

“We wish to assure APC members and supporters, particularly in northern Cross River, that there were no parallel senatorial primaries in the district,” he said.

Ita’s response followed a result sheet showing that the governor lost his bid to run for the Northern Senatorial District of the state.

Results of the primary showed that Ayade polled 52 votes to crash out against Adams Cecelia, who scored 140. Another aspirant, Martin Orim, scored 61 votes.

- Advertisement -

The governor would be completing his eight years as governor of the state in 2023.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

2023: EFCC gives reason for presence at PDP presidential primary

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it sent operatives to the ongoing...
News

BREAKING: Tambuwal steps down for Atiku

THE governor of Sokoto state Aminu Tambuwal has withdrawn from the 2023 People's Democratic...
Elections

INEC colluded with APC to extend date for primaries – Ortom

THE Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)...
Political Parties

2023: PDP convention an end to APC era – Atiku

Atiku Abubakar, a presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),...
News

Chidoka accuses academics of festering corruption in Nigeria’s electoral process

A FORMER Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Osita Chidoka, has...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article2023: EFCC gives reason for presence at PDP presidential primary

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.