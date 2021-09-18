Bandits abduct scores in Sokoto, kill one

— 1min read

BANDITS again struck in Sokoto Friday night, killing one person and abducting scores of others.

According to Sokoto State Police Command, the incident occurred in Tangaza town, Tangaza Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesperson of the command Sunusi Abubakar said Police and other security agencies were investigating the incident.

He said the gunmen carted away foodstuffs and drinks along with their captives.

Sokoto is one of the states in Nigeria battling banditry and other security challenges.

In July, report said bandits abducted about 50 travellers in the state.

The Nigerian military have reinforced their operations against criminal elements in the North-West in recent weeks, leading to neutralisation, displacement and disruption of the activities of the criminals.

- Advertisement -

Sokoto is one of the states in the region, but Zamfara, Katsina and Kaduna have seen more attacks from bandits and other criminals in recent months.