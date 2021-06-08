We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

CONTROVERSIAL Islamic cleric Ahmad Gumi said on Tuesday that bandits were tired of terrorising Nigerians, noting that they were now ready to embrace peace.

In an interview with Daily Post, the cleric stated that the bandits were tired and ready to lay down their arms only if they got genuine partnership with the Nigerian government.

“If they have a genuine partner, they are ready to stop it. They are tired and want peace,” he said.

Gumi stated that the terrorists were pushed into terrorism by circumstances but were now tired and desired peace.

“As regards their ongoing activities, you realise that even when soldiers are fighting and a ceasefire is declared, it takes a long time before they stop fighting. Generally, they are ready for peace. We have gathered their representatives, discussed with them and they said they are ready but need a genuine partner. Politics is the cause of this issue,” he said.

The rising spate of terrorism in Nigeria has led to mass internal displacements in Nigeria, especially within the northern part of the country.

Most attacks within the region have targeted public places, including markets, malls, government buildings and international organisations.

Educational institutions have not been left out as there have been destruction of schools, leading to declines in school enrolment and attendance within the affected areas.