Bandits raze police station, abduct five in Niger community

SUSPECTED terrorists have attacked Agwara community in Niger State, setting a police station ablaze and abducting at least five persons in the early hours of Sunday.

The Niger State Police Command said the attack occurred at about 3:40 a.m. on February 1, when the assailants invaded the community and stormed the local police station.

The command’s spokesperson, Wasiu Abiodun, in a statement, noted that the attackers engaged a tactical police team stationed at the facility before overpowering them.

Abiodun said the assailants used a suspected dynamite device to set the police station on fire after subduing the officers on duty.

After the attack on the police facility, the gunmen moved to the United Missionary Church (UMC) in the community, where they set part of the church ablaze.

The attackers then proceeded to other parts of Agwara community and abducted about five residents. The identities of the victims are yet to be ascertained.

“The terrorists later moved to UMC church in the community, burnt part of the church, proceeded to other areas and abducted about five persons whose identity is yet to be ascertained. Monitoring continues. Further development will be communicated,” he added.

The latest attack came amid continued deadly attacks in Niger State. Nearly a month ago, at least 30 people were killed when armed men stormed Kasuwan-Daji, a remote village in the state, looting shops, burning the local market and abducting several residents.

The assailants reportedly emerged from nearby forest areas on motorcycles, rounding up villagers before killing them.

State emergency officials later confirmed that many residents fled their homes in fear, while survivors said the community was left without any security presence during the assault.

