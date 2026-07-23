Barcelona have confirmed the signing of Germany international Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund, ending weeks of speculation over the future of the 24-year-old forward as Barca’s coach, Hansi Flick, continues reshaping the Catalan club’s attack ahead of the new season.

The Spanish champions announced on Thursday that Adeyemi signed a five-year contract running until 2031, after reaching an agreement with Borussia Dortmund for a transfer reportedly worth up to €29 million, including performance-related add-ons.

“Born in Munich on 18 January 2002 to a Nigerian father and a Romanian mother, Adeyemi brings an exciting and versatile attacking profile to the Barça squad,” the club said in a statement.

Flick, who handed Adeyemi his senior Germany debut in 2021, reportedly pushed for the transfer because of the forward’s pace, pressing ability and tactical flexibility.

The deal comes after Barcelona’s initial €20 million bid was rejected earlier in the transfer window before both clubs agreed on an improved package that also includes a sell-on clause.

Adeyemi leaves Dortmund with one year remaining on his contract after four seasons in Germany, where he established himself as one of the Bundesliga’s quickest attacking players.

Barcelona described the new signing as a versatile attacker capable of playing across the front line.

The Germany international scored 10 goals and provided six assists in 39 appearances during the 2025-26 season. Across his Dortmund career, he registered 36 goals and 25 assists in 146 matches, helping the club reach the 2024 UEFA Champions League final, where they lost 2-0 to Real Madrid.

The move follows Barcelona’s summer departures of Robert Lewandowski, who joined Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire, and Ansu Fati, who moved to Monaco, creating room for reinforcements in attack.

Rather than replacing Lewandowski with a traditional centre-forward, Barcelona appear to be building a more dynamic frontline.

Adeyemi joins fellow summer arrival Anthony Gordon, giving Flick two rapid attackers known for aggressive pressing and counter-attacking football.

After developing in the academies of TSV Forstenried, Bayern Munich and SpVgg Unterhaching, he made his breakthrough at Red Bull Salzburg, where his pace and finishing attracted Europe’s elite clubs.

He joined Borussia Dortmund in 2022, becoming part of a new generation expected to succeed stars such as Erling Haaland.

His performances earned him regular Germany call-ups, although he missed selection for the country’s squad at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after struggling with injuries and inconsistent form toward the end of last season.

Breaking into Barcelona’s starting line-up may prove challenging for Adeyemi, with Lamine Yamal and Raphinha firmly established on the wings, while fellow summer signing Gordon has added further competition for attacking places. Club sources also indicate that teenage winger Roony Bardghji is likely to leave on loan in search of regular first-team football.

However, Barcelona believe the German forward possesses considerable untapped potential as he begins the biggest chapter of his career.

Premier League side Aston Villa had maintained a long-standing interest in Adeyemi, who was understood to favour a move to England earlier in the summer before Barcelona secured his signature.

Although Adeyemi has represented Germany at international level, his Nigerian heritage has continued to attract attention back home.

Adeyemi was born on 18 January 2002 in Munich, Germany to a Nigerian father and a Romanian mother, and the Barcelona forward family roots in Oyo State drew public interest in January 2023 when discussions emerged around the selection of a new Alaafin of Oyo following the succession process that eventually produced Oba Akeem Abimbola Owoade I.

During the period of heightened public debate surrounding the historic Yoruba throne, Adeyemi’s name surfaced in media discussions and on social media because of his Oyo ancestry, with some commentators and supporters speculating about his eligibility under traditional lineage.

However, there was no official indication that the footballer formally sought or participated in the selection process, which is governed by customary law and restricted to recognised royal lineages and kingmakers.

The attention nevertheless highlighted how one of Europe’s most recognisable footballers remains closely linked to his Nigerian roots despite building his career in Germany.

He won multiple Austrian league titles with Red Bull Salzburg before moving to Borussia Dortmund in 2022.

His move to Barcelona marks the latest milestone in a career that has already featured Champions League football, major international tournaments and sustained interest from Premier League clubs.