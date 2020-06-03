 Bauchi Deputy Gov, Baba Tela tests positive for Covid-19

By Haruna Mohammed Salisu

BABA Tela, Deputy Governor of Bauchi State Deputy Governor, has tested positive for Coroavirus.

Muktar Gidado, Senior Special Assistant on Media to Governor of the state disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Bauchi.

The statement said Baba Tela’s sample was collected for testing when he started exhibiting some symptoms of the virus.

The test however was confirmed positive by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), the statement said.

It added that the deputy governor contracted the virus while discharging his duty as the State Chairman, Task Force Response Committee on Covid-19 and Lassa fever.

However, he has since gone into isolation and being looked after by professional medical personnel.

According to the statement further said samples of his primary contacts have been taken for tests while they were advised to self isolate pending the outcome of the tests.

The statement quoted Bala Mohammed, Governor of the state as soliciting for prayers from the citizens of the state for his quick recovery.

Bala Mohammed also called on citizens of the state to adhere strictly to medical protocols against the virus in order to tame its spread.

The ICIR recalls that the governor was the first person to test positive for COVID-19 in Bauchi State.