Bauchi Radio demands DPO suspension over attack on reporter

THE MANAGEMENT of Albarka Radio 97.5 FM has demanded that the Bauchi State Police Command suspend Jamilu Kabir, a superintendent of police (SP) and the Divisional Police Officer of Bununu Division.

The call followed an attack on one of its reporters during the Sallah celebrations in the state at the weekend.

The station also demanded that the officer face strict penalties if found guilty of assaulting the reporter.

The reporter was reportedly “brutalised by the DPO and his team” while trying to enter the Sallah Durbar area in Bununu, Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area.

Several media organisations and civil society groups, including the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Media Rights Agenda, the West Africa Editors Society, called for a proper probe into the incident.

In a statement, the General Manager of Albarka Radio, Dauda Ciroma, said the assault was a “vicious, unprovoked and dehumanising assault,” adding that “This act of high-handedness, overzealousness and sheer irresponsibility disguised as policing is not only condemnable but has no place in any civilised society.

“To attack a journalist carrying out his lawful duty is to attack the very soul of democracy and a violation of press freedom as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

The station warned that the attack had strained the relationship between it and the police.

“It is imperative to state that the cordial relationship between Albarka Radio and the Bauchi State Police Command is being tested by the reckless actions of the erring DPO and his men. While we acknowledge that their conduct does not represent the entire police force, we insist that the full weight of the law must be applied as a deterrent.”

The Bauchi State Police, through spokesperson Nafiu Abubakar, said the Commissioner had condemned the attack and set up an investigation.