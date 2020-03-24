Bauchi State gov tests positive to coronavirus

GOVERNOR of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, has tested positive to coronavirus, a statement released by his senior special assistant, Mukhtar Gidado, said on Tuesday.

Gidado, called on Nigerians to pray for his principal, whom he stated is now in quarantine, while also urging all those who had come in contact with the governor to get tested.

“At this point, it should be noted that the governor is in self-isolation as his doctors and officials from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) have taken full charge of his quarantine,” the statement read in part.

Muhammed is believed to have contracted the virus from Mohammed Abubakar, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s son, with whom he reportedly exchanged handshake and pleasantries when the two met in an Abuja-bound plane in Lagos.

This is coming shortly after Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, also tested positive to the deadly virus on Monday. Kyari was said to have spent a week in Germany from march 7 – 14, where he is believed to have contracted the virus.

So far, Nigeria has recorded 42 cases of coronavirus and one death, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

It is reported that Lagos has 29 confirmed cases.

The Federal Capital Territory, FCT, has recorded seven cases. Ogun State has three cases and Ekiti, Oyo and Edo each have single cases.