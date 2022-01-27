34 C
Abuja

Bauchi State revokes illegal land allocations in Lame Burra Forest after WikkiTimes’ investigation

News
Editorial
Advertisementspot_img

Related

1min read

THE Bauchi State Government has revoked all illegal land allocations in Lame Burra Forest Reserve after WikkiTimes’ investigation revealed how the Ningi Local Government chairman illegally allocated hundreds of hectares of land in the forest to his allies. 

WikkiTimes uncovered how Mahmuda Hassan Tabla, the chairman, in collaboration with the Coalition of Burra Herders/Farmers Forum, indulged in the massive land allocations at the protected Lame Burra Forest, raking in dubious money under the guise of obtaining approval from the state governor, Bala Mohammed.

The investigation revealed how Tabla, in alleged connivance with local officials, is also backing the Coalition of Burra Herders/Farmers Forum for massive felling of trees in the forests.

WikkiTimes also uncovered how the Coalition led by Uba Ahmad, an Imam of JIBWIS Mosque in Burra, was initially formed to help farmers get more land allocations from the LGA for farming purposes turned into a surrogate body for the illegal land allocations.

At the end of today’s 2022 maiden State Executive Council meeting, the Bauchi State Government proscribed all forms of activities, including farming in the protected forest.

During a press briefing, Dr Asma’u Ahmed Giade, Commissioner of Tourism and Culture, said that the state government had received a report of illegal land allocations in the forest, adding that drastic measures would be taken to bring the perpetrators to book.

She said the Bauchi State Government would not renege in tackling land-related issues, which often resulted in clashes between farmers and herders and the destruction of lives and properties.

- Advertisement -

The commissioner warned that anyone found guilty would face the full wrath of the law to serve as deterrence to others.

Author Page

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img

Recent

News

Bauchi State revokes illegal land allocations in Lame Burra Forest after WikkiTimes’ investigation

THE Bauchi State Government has revoked all illegal land allocations in Lame Burra Forest...
Manufacturing

Local manufacturing companies have made Nigeria self-sufficient in cement -Buhari

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has said that local manufacturing firms have made Nigeria self-sufficient in...
Diaspora News

UAE lifts travel ban on Nigeria, 11 other countries

By Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu THE United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced it will lift entry restrictions...
Business and Economy

FIRS meets 100% revenue target in 2021, but that won’t stop Buhari’s borrowing spree

THE Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), on Wednesday, said it achieved over 100 per...
News

Indian govt claims it’s second highest employer of labour in Nigeria

THE Indian government has claimed that it is the highest employer of labour in...
Advertisement

Most Read

Voting commences in Ekiti PDP primary election

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Breaking: Bisi Kolawole emerges Ekiti PDP gubernatorial candidate 

IELTS: Over 35,000 Nigerians query why they should take English proficiency tests

WAEC withholds 170,146 WASSCE results over examination malpractice

2023: Saraki declares presidential ambition, to seek PDP ticket

PDP to conduct Ekiti governorship primaries with statutory delegates 

Timothy Adegoke: Police charge Hilton Hotel owner, six others to court

Confusion as delegates protest strange names in ongoing Ekiti PDP primary

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleLocal manufacturing companies have made Nigeria self-sufficient in cement -Buhari

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.