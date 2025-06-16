back to top

Benue: Enforce my order, stop killings, Tinubu tells security chiefs

Reading time: 2 mins
Conflict and Security
Benue: Enforce my order to stop killings, Tinubu tells security chiefs
President Bola Tinubu., alongside The NSA Nuhu Ribady, Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila and other intelligence chiefs
Bankole ABE
Bankole ABE

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has condemned the continued bloodshed in Benue State and directed security chiefs to enforce his orders to end the carnage.   

The President, in a statement released on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, described the killings as “inhuman and anti-progress.”

 He directed security chiefs to fully implement his earlier orders to restore peace to the state.

The directive followed a fresh wave of attacks that reportedly left over 200 people dead in the North-Central state.

Tinubu also tasked the state Governor Hyacinth Alia to convene a reconciliation meeting for stakeholders to end the violence and promote peaceful coexistence among farmers, herders, and local communities.

He urged political and community leaders in the state to refrain from making unguarded statements that could escalate tensions.

“The latest reports of wanton killings in Benue State are deeply distressing. We must not allow this carnage to continue unchecked. Enough is enough. Our people deserve to live in peace, and this is achievable when leaders on all sides collaborate in fairness, openness, and justice,” the president said.

Meanwhile, Pope Leo XIV has condemned the recent killings in Benue State, describing the incident as a “terrible massacre” in which mostly displaced civilians were murdered with “extreme cruelty”.

Delivering his remarks before the Sunday Angelus prayer at the Vatican, the pontiff expressed deep concern over the ongoing violence in Nigeria and the suffering of affected communities.

The Pope prayed for security, justice, and peace to prevail in the country. He offered special intercession for the rural Christian communities in Benue, whom he described as “relentless victims of violence.”

Read Also:

Alia dumps Ortom’s Volunteer Guards, set to launch own outfit
Alleged coup plot: ‘It is tough’, Fani-Kayode narrates ordeal after DSS grilling
APC presidential aspirants Osinbajo, Tinubu, Fayemi, Amosun visit Owo over church attack 
Army chief Oluyede moves to Benue after ‘270 were killed in two months’

The latest attack in the state occurred in Yelwata, a border town between Benue and Nasarawa states, where suspected herdsmen reportedly stormed the community late Friday night.

The ICIR reported that youth and other residents protested sustained killings in the state on Sunday, June 15.

Alia condemned the attacks, saying that nothing should warrant taking innocent lives.

He assured the state that more tactical teams from the Federal Government had started arriving in the state, and additional security deployments were being made for vulnerable areas.


     

     

    The ICIR reported on Saturday, June 14, that fresh attacks on two local government areas of the state resulted in the death of 26 persons.

    The victims were killed in overnight attacks on communities in the Makurdi and Katsina-Ala local government areas.

    Hours later, about 200 people were reportedly killed again in the state.

    These attacks came shortly after top military leaders, including the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Olufemi Oluyede, visited the state and promised to restore peace.

       

    Bankole Abe
    Reporter at  | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page

    A reporter with the ICIR
    A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement