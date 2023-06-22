Bertha Foundation offers Fellowship for activists and investigative journalists

THE Bertha Foundation is excited to announce the launch of the fifth Bertha Challenge.

The opportunity is for activists and investigative journalists to spend a year working on one pressing social justice challenge, and to deliver a body of work at the end of the Fellowship year.

Bertha invites investigative journalists and activists working towards effectively exposing and counteracting the combined effect of disinformation and corruption on the climate crisis to apply for this unique Fellowship.

Successful applicants will receive non-residential paid Fellowship and project budgets to work independently and together to investigate the causes of, and solutions to the annual Bertha challenge question.

Applications opened on May 30 and will close on July 4, 2023.

Interested applicants can apply here