21.1 C
Abuja
HomeMedia Opportunities
Media Opportunities

Bertha Foundation offers Fellowship for activists and investigative journalists

Joshua Ovorumu
Joshua Ovorumu

Related

THE Bertha Foundation is excited to announce the launch of the fifth Bertha Challenge.

The opportunity is for activists and investigative journalists to spend a year working on one pressing social justice challenge, and to deliver a body of work at the end of the Fellowship year.

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send

    Bertha invites investigative journalists and activists working towards effectively exposing and counteracting the combined effect of disinformation and corruption on the climate crisis to apply for this unique Fellowship.

    Successful applicants will receive non-residential paid Fellowship and project budgets to work independently and together to investigate the causes of, and solutions to the annual Bertha challenge question.

    Applications opened on May 30 and will close on July 4, 2023.

    Interested applicants can apply here

    Joshua Ovorumu

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    Energy and Power

    Experts hinge DisCos’ revenue rise on contract-based agreement with NERC

    INDUSTRY analysts in the electricity sector have attributed the rise in revenue collection by...
    News

    FG increases salaries of Tinubu, Shettima, governors by 114%

    THE Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has approved a 114 per cent...
    Business and Economy

    Advances to Fed Govt: Tinubu’s assent to CBN Act amendment will contradict fiscal responsibility – analysts

    ECONOMIC analysts have expressed worry that the amendment to the Central Bank of Nigeria...
    Manufacturing

    Manufacturers decry challenges in intra-Africa trade, say AfCFTA has not worked

    MORE than two years after trading started on the African Continental Free Trade Area...
    Legislature

    Female lawmakers in the 10th Assembly

    ON Tuesday, June 13, 469 lawmakers were sworn into Nigeria's National Assembly. Out of...

    Most Read

    2023 election: Did Obasanjo hire Russian lawyer ‘Natalia Veselnitskaya’ for Peter Obi?

    Tribunal adjourns hearing at request of Obi’s lawyers

    Gunmen attack US Embassy officials in Anambra, kill four

    US Secretary of State Blinken phones Tinubu ahead of inauguration

    Nigeria risks US, Europe airspace ban over Nigeria Air – AON

    Behold governors elected in Nigeria’s gubernatorial elections

    List of microfinance banks, others whose licences CBN revoked

    Tribunal merges Obi, Atiku, APM’s petitions against Tinubu

    Fact-checked: A look at some of Buhari’s claims during his 8 years as president

    Otti freezes Abia State accounts, dissolves boards amid EFCC probe

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    Experts hinge DisCos’ revenue rise on contract-based agreement with NERC

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.