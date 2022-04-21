29.1 C
Abuja

Beware! Claim that Adeleke is giving each Nigerian N10,000 campaign funds is FALSE

Factcheck
Omolola PEDRO
FILE PHOTO: Senator Ademola Adeleke. PHOTO CREDITS: The Cable.
FILE PHOTO: Senator Ademola Adeleke. PHOTO CREDITS: The Cable.
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

A CLAIM retrieved from a WhatsApp group said that a  former senator, Ademola Adeleke, who is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in Osun state, is giving out N10,000 as campaign funds to each Nigerian in a bid to garner support ahead of the July 2022 governorship election in the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on the 11th of April, 2022 announced  Adeleke as the PDP flag-bearer of the party in the final list of candidates published.

“Ademola Adeleke free N10,000 governorship campaign 2023. support Ademola Adeleke for the governorship campaign and receive N10,000 as part of his CAMPAIGN FUNDS. This grant is available to all Nigerians who follow the link below to support him. Apply here”, the claim read.

THE CLAIM

Ademola Adeleke is giving each Nigerian N10,000 campaign funds.

Screenshot of the WhatsApp claim.
Screenshot of the WhatsApp claim.

THE FINDINGS

Findings by The FactCheckHub show that the claim is FALSE.

A click on the application link directs users to a page with an image of Adeleke and the logo of the Peoples Democratic Party with an inscription, vote 2023.

- Advertisement -

The FactCheckHub observed that the page attempts to collect basic information like the names, phone numbers, and email addresses of users.

When the website was subjected to verification on Whois – an internet tool for verifying domain names’ registration information, findings revealed that it was created on the 19th of January 2022, with New Jersey (USA) as its current IP location. The weblink automatically redirects to another phishing website, which was created on the 8th of August, 2021 with the same IP location as the former.

The FactCheckHub also reached out to the Director, Media and Strategy for The Ademola Adeleke Campaign Organisation, Olawale Rasheed, who clearly stated that the claim is FALSE.

Olawale, in a WhatsApp conversation with The FactCheckHub stated that he had issued a disclaimer to debunk the news, adding that it is a scam.

“There is no truth in that scam. We issued a disclaimer when the fake news was going viral. It was widely circulated then. Senator Ademola Adeleke is not giving any grant to anybody. He is also not soliciting for campaign fund,” he stated.

A closer look at the website shows that it shares similar features with phishing websites that had earlier been debunked by The FactCheckHub here, here, and here.

THE VERDICT

The claim that Senator Ademola Adeleke is giving each Nigerian N10,000 campaign funds is FALSE.

- Advertisement -

This report was republished by TheFactCheckHub.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Investigations

Living with ghosts (I) : Life after encounter with police brutality in Bayelsa state

Following the report of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality and other...
Media Opportunities

Rainforest Journalism Fund offers biodiversity grants

THE Southeast Asia Rainforest Journalism Fund (RJF) and the Pulitzer Center are offering grants for projects...
News

Presidency defends state pardon for Dariye, Nyame

THE Presidency has defended the state pardon granted to two former governors who were...
Conflict and Security

Insecurity: Buhari meets with service chiefs, ministers

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with heads of Nigeria's security agencies at the...
National News

Early morning fire guts CBN Makurdi office

A FIRE incident occurred at the Makurdi, Benue State branch of the Central Bank...
Advertisement

Most Read

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

Nigerian mum, Chrisland Schools clash over alleged rape of pupil during Dubai games

2023: Presidential aspirants to pay N40 million as PDP begins sale of nomination forms...

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

‘Akindele lied that I failed so he could sleep with me’ ― OAU sex-for-mark...

New account appears on Twitter using Trump’s pseudonym of 1980s

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleLiving with ghosts (I) : Life after encounter with police brutality in Bayelsa state

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.