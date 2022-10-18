Beware of Northern Cyprus, FG warns Nigerians

THE Federal Government has reiterated its warning to Nigerians seeking to study or relocate to Northern Cyprus, as the number of stranded citizens in the country reach an unprecedented level.

A travel advisory issued on Monday by the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged the public to be alert against “unscrupulous elements” parading themselves as agents to deceive unsuspecting young Nigerians into believing that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus provides easy access to greener pastures for studies and job opportunities.

“The resultant effect, being an unprecedented increase in consular cases of stranded Nigerians in TRNC… It is advisable that students and their parents/guardians carry out due diligence checks on any so called university or tertiary institution before application for admission is made,” a spokesperson of the Ministry Francisca Omayuli said in a statement.

For years, the Nigerian government has warned citizens about the dangers of travelling to the country for education or job opportunities.

In August this year, the Chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) Abike Dabiri-Erewa had warned that Northern Cyprus was not recognised by the UN, noting that a lot of students had been killed there.

“I say it again, if you have to go to Northern Cyprus, think twice about it. No fewer than 20 students have been killed over the years and nothing has happened to the assailants.”

However, some Nigerians living in Northern Cyprus have faulted the Federal Government’s claim and accused it of spreading misinformation.

Coordinator of the Nigerian Community in Northern Cyprus Daniel Oyelaja insisted the country was safer than Northern Nigeria and demanded an apology from the NiDCOM boss.

“The people of this country are lovely, kind, understanding and accommodating. I think this country and all Nigerians in Northern Cyprus deserve an apology from Abike Dabiri for the misinformation that put our friends and families into unrest and worry,” he said.