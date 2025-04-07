Beyond the flames: Uncovering the scars of Lagos market fires

IN 2024 alone, seventeen markets in Lagos, once bustling hubs of activity, were reduced to ashes, leaving a trail of tears, losses, and hopelessness. A visit by The ICIR to some of the affected markets revealed that the sound of shattering glass, the smell of burning goods, and the cries of desperate traders still lingered.

For Chibuike Udeh, a spare part seller at Akere Market, Ajegunle, the nightmare began on the night of March 11, 2023, with a distressing phone call. He received the devastating news that his stall at the market was engulfed in flames, consuming goods worth nearly N15 million.

The phone call was like a punch to the gut, leaving him breathless and in disbelief. As he rushed to the scene, his mind raced with thoughts of his livelihood, his family, and his future. The sight that greeted him was one of utter destruction – his stall, his goods, and his dreams, all reduced to smouldering ruins.

Chibuike’s story is just one of many that have become all too familiar in Lagos. The constant fire outbreaks in the city’s markets have left many people hopeless, frustrated, and injured. The emotional toll is evident in their eyes, their voices, and their stories.

Recent fire outbreaks in Lagos markets

On September 11, 2024, the Itamaga Plank Market in Ikorodu was consumed by flames, reducing the once-thriving hub of activity to a blazing ruin. Both merchants and consumers stared in terror as their livelihoods were destroyed.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) spokesperson, Nosa Okunbor, said the agency received distress calls and and immediately dispateched its Lion Squad to the scene. Upon arrival, they found a shop engulfed in flames, caused by a power surge.

On November 26, 2024, the Alayabiagba Boundary Market in Ajeromi Ifelodun experienced the same fate as its stalls and shops reduced to ashes. The fire seemed to have a mind of its own, striking without warning and leaving destruction in its wake.

LASEMA’s Permanent Secretary, Femi Oke-Osanyitolu, and Lagos Fire Service Director, Margaret Adeseye, confirmed that no lives were lost in the fire incident. However, at least 11 shops were destroyed, with millions of naira in property damage, after a leak from filled cylinders at a gas shop sparked the blaze.

Similarly, on December 23, 2024, the Oshodi Resettlement Market was the next to feel the wrath of the fire. Its traders and customers were forced to flee as the flames consumed the stalls.

LASEMA’s Oke-Osanyintolu confirmed the fire incident, stating that one shop was 50 per cent damaged, another slightly affected, with no reported casualties or injuries.

The Idumota area of Lagos State was not immune to the devastation either. On Friday, November 29, 2024, a fire outbreak at a spare parts market destroyed property worth millions of naira, leaving the owners and traders to pick up the pieces.

Reacting to the fire incident, Oke-Osanyintolu reported that multiple shops selling car parts were destroyed in the fire. Although the cause remains unknown, he confirmed that properties and goods worth hundreds of millions of naira were lost.

On Thursday, November 7, a furniture market in the Ojota area of Lagos State was affected, with goods worth millions of naira destroyed.

Reacting, the Lasema boss stated that an afternoon fire at the market, sparked by an electrical surge from a nearby transformer, destroyed millions of naira worth of furniture in several shops.

Similarly, on Sunday, September 15, 2024, emergency workers battled to put out a fire at the Oko Baba Plank Market by Ibadan Street, Ebute Metta, Lagos.

LASEMA spokesman, Okunbor, said officials of the agency embarked on a search and rescue operation at the market after the incident. He said the immediate cause of the fire is unknown, adding that no life was lost or injuries sustained as a result of the incident.

As the source of income for many individuals is suddenly cut off, desperation sets in. The loss of livelihood can lead to a surge in crime rates. The implications of market fires go beyond the realm of physical security. The mental health of those affected is also a pressing concern.

Victims share their experiences

The vice chairman of the Alaba Rago Market Central committee, Mohammed Lawal, said the fire that engulfed the popular market in November 2024 caused significant damage. He claimed goods worth several millions were consumed by the fire, which was the second within two months.

Regarding the traders’ preparation to tackle fire incidents, Lawal said a modern market has been planned by the government that will boast the necessary facilities.

“There were two incidents in this market last year [2024]; one was in October, and this one was in November. It was very serious, but we thank the fire service for their quick response,” he said.

On the issue of Insurance for the traders at the market, Lawal said they have never been any discussion regarding that in the market.

On the way forward to prevent future fire incidents, Lawal said the modernisation of the market will be the best solution.

A petty trader at the Alaba Rago market, Shuaibu Sabo, confirmed that he lost goods worth N700,000 in the fire incident and pleaded for government assistance.

“Whatever government can do to assist me now will be appreciated,” he said, almost in tears.

At the Okobaba plank market in Ebutte Meta, a trader, Karim Aweda, alleged the fire that destroyed the market was an act of arson. According to him, some people who were accompanied by security agents set fire to the market.

“It affected us seriously; this is where we are managing to survive,” Aweda, who said he had been barely surviving since the incident, stated.

He added that not long after the incident, the government intervened and declared that the land belonged to the government.

At the Akere Spare parts market in the Ajegunle area of Lagos, a victim, Udeh, said he lost about N15 million naira in the fire incident.

“Life became very difficult. I had to manage with one of our members like that for months.

“We have to survive with the support we get from our close relatives and some individuals that came to support us at that moment.”

On whether there was government support to alleviate their suffering, Udeh said the financial assistance was too small to alleviate their plight.

“Actually, I got part of the support from the government but when somebody lost about N15 million and you gave him N600,000 it does not go anywhere.”

On the cause of the fire at the Ajegunle spare part marker, traders like Udeh and others believe it was arson motivated by political influences.

“The APC people said we did not vote for Tinubu during the election, and we have received a lot of threats before that time,” Udeh stated.

He said some of his colleagues who suffered various losses in the incident have long relocated to their villages, and some even lost their lives due to shock from the incident.

Another trader at the market, Obinna Uzor, said he received a call that the market was on fire, but before he could reach his shop, the whole place had been destroyed.

“I lost about N10 million. It wasn’t easy at all. Others lost. Even eating became difficult at that time. The government came, they gave me N1 million, but it was not enough.

At the Ebute Ero Market in Lagos Island, which was destroyed by fire on November 29, the chairman of the Progressive Auto and Article Dealers Association (PRAADA), Ajibola Okunowo, said property and goods worth billions of Naira were destroyed in the inferno.

He said that since then, members of his association have been expecting government intervention but to no avail.

When asked if PRAADA members and their properties are insured, Okunowo said some members are involved in ‘small’ insurance packages that cannot match the magnitude of loss they suffered in the inferno.

On the preparedness of the market to counter fire before the incident, Okunowo said, “We sell fire fighting equipment here, we deal with it, if you go round you will see it mounted everywhere. We tried our effort, all we need now is government intervention.

“We are all Nigerians, anyone that this kind of thing happened to, will feel the pain. As of now, all my marketers who are involved are reaching out so that we should please assist in any way we can. Some of them are about to pay their children’s school fees. Please we are seeking government assistance, come and help us out,” he pleaded.

80% of Lagos market fires caused by carelessness – State Fire Service

A peek into the Lagos State budget for 2024 shows that a total of N4.39 billion was earmarked for the state’s Fire Service, however, N5.19 billion was eventually approved.

According to the Lagos State budget performance report, N3.86 billion was disbursed, raising the question as to why such market fires were not curtailed despite the budgetary provision and releases.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Fire Service, Shakiru Amodu, in a chat with The ICIR on Monday, January 20, 2025, most of the fires were due to carelessness on the part of the traders.

According to him, the service has carried out sensitisation rallies to these markets as a preventive strategy to control fire disasters.

Amodu said the causes of fires can be categorised into four main types:

natural causes, arson, accidents, and carelessness.

He stated that natural causes, such as wildfires, are rare in Africa and that arson, a deliberate act of setting a fire, is not a common cause of market fires in Lagos.

He explained that accidents, which are events that occur despite the presence of safety measures and without human error or negligence, are also relatively rare.

However, he emphasised that carelessness, which includes human error and negligence, is the leading cause of fires, accounting for approximately 80 per cent of all fire incidents.

Amodu noted that carelessness can take many forms, including leaving a kitchen unattended, experiencing electrical surges due to underlying negligence, or using generators and gas cylinders improperly.

“When you leave your kitchen unattended, it results in fire. When you have electrical upsurge, there must be underlying negligence or the other,” the Lagos fire spokesperson stated.

He also highlighted the importance of investigating fires to determine their causes, saying, “If we don’t investigate, we won’t be giving you these statistics.”

Amodu emphasised that the response time of the fire service is affected by various factors, including the accuracy of the information provided by the caller and the accessibility of the location.

He noted that the Lagos State Government has made available emergency toll-free numbers since 2007, but many Nigerians are not aware of the numbers.

He boasted that the Lagos State Fire Service is well-equipped, with at least two fire engines and one backup utility vehicle at each fire station.

On the way forward, he emphasised that prevention is the best way to fight fires and that the fire service is working to educate the public on fire safety and prevention.

He also appealed to the market leaders to take responsibility for their protection and to work with the fire service to prevent fires.

Lagos State government reacts

The ICIR asked the Special Adviser to the Governor of Lagos State on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, What the government is doing to curtail fires in Lagos markets in 2025.

According to him, people should be aware of the kind of things they put in their shops.

“For example, don’t put generator sets on the first or second floor and electrical appliances. Make sure that you put them off when you’re closing your markets daily,” he stated.

He added that people should not use market spaces without the necessary approval from the appropriate authorities, the planning committee and different agencies that are responsible for the construction of the market.

“When there is a big fire, it’s also to let people know what to do and what not to do to prevent fire outbreaks.

“So, this year, going forward, we would expect fewer fire incidents in Lagos, that I can assure you,” he added.

On the claim of arson put forward by some victims of the market fire, Akosile said, “That is not true, how can the government put fire? You know, that’s criminal. How can someone accuse the government of putting fire in the market? For what reason?” he asked.

He said if any land is to be taken by the government to override public interest, the government will go ahead and take the land and give necessary compensation to the landowners. So the government does not need to take over the land.

Data reporting was done by James Emmanuel.