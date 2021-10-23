Biden nominates Nigerian-born lawyer, Titilayo Ebong, as director of trade agency

— 1 min read

UNITED STATES President Joe Biden has nominated Nigerian-born Enoh Titilayo Ebong as director of the United States Trade and Development Agency (USTDA).

Her name was in the list of nominees sent to the US Congress for confirmation by Biden.

As Enoh’s nomination is yet to be confirmed, Vinai Thummalapally acts as director of the agency. She has acted since February this year.

Enoh, a lawyer in Boston, previously worked as a lawyer for both public and private companies.

Ebong had served in different roles in the USTDA between 2004 and 2019, including serving as the agency’s general counsel, and deputy director.

Her current brief includes serving as the chief operating officer of the USTDSA, a position she has been holding in an acting capacity.

Ebong attended the University of Michigan Law School. She also has a Master of Arts degree in Communication from the Annenberg School for Communication at the University of Pennsylvania, and a Master of Arts in History, with honours from The University of Edinburgh, Scotland.