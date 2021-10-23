26.1 C
Abuja

Biden nominates Nigerian-born lawyer, Titilayo Ebong, as director of trade agency

NewsDiaspora News
Odinaka ANUDU
Enoh Titilayo Ebong
Enoh Titilayo Ebong

Related

1min read

 

UNITED STATES President Joe Biden has nominated Nigerian-born Enoh Titilayo Ebong as director of the United States Trade and Development Agency (USTDA). 

Her name was in the list of nominees sent to the US Congress for confirmation by Biden.

As Enoh’s nomination is yet to be confirmed, Vinai Thummalapally acts as director of the agency. She has acted since February this year.

Enoh, a lawyer in Boston, previously worked as a lawyer for both public and private companies.

Ebong had served in different roles in the USTDA between 2004 and 2019, including serving as the agency’s general counsel, and deputy director.

 

Her current brief includes serving as the chief operating officer of the USTDSA, a position she has been holding in an acting capacity.

- Advertisement -

Ebong attended the University of Michigan Law School. She also has a Master of Arts degree in Communication from the Annenberg School for Communication at the University of Pennsylvania, and a Master of Arts in History, with honours from The University of Edinburgh, Scotland.

Website
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

Diaspora News

Biden nominates Nigerian-born lawyer, Titilayo Ebong, as director of trade agency

  UNITED STATES President Joe Biden has nominated Nigerian-born Enoh Titilayo Ebong as director of...
Featured News

Oyo: Gunmen free prisoners in Nigeria’s third major jailbreak in 2021

GUNMEN broke into the correctional facility in Abolongo, Oyo State, on Friday night, releasing...
Media News

ICIR-funded report emerges overall winner at 2021 WAMECA

AN investigative report commissioned by the International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR) has emerged...
National News

Buhari considers posthumous pardon for Saro-Wiwa, eight others killed by Abacha

  IN an attempt to appease the Ogoni people of Rivers State for long years...
Breaking News

Again, FG accuses National Assembly member of sponsoring Igboho

  THE Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami has...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleOyo: Gunmen free prisoners in Nigeria’s third major jailbreak in 2021

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.