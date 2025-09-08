Big Soso, Ivatar, and Doris evicted in shock triple exit

BIG Brother Naija Season 10 delivered another major shake-up on Sunday night, September 7, as three housemates, Big Soso, Ivatar, and Doris, were evicted from the “Ten Over Ten” house.

The live show marked the first triple eviction of the season, following a tense week of voting that saw the trio receive the lowest number of public votes.

Their departure reduces the number of contestants to 19, intensifying the race for the coveted ₦120 million grand prize.

Doris Okorie, a 33-year-old actor from Imo State, had described her life before the show as “routine” and hoped Big Brother would add the spark she craved. Entering the house, she promised to “cause some not-so-innocent problems” before bowing out.

Big Soso, real name Sonia Amako, a 28-year-old chef and lawyer from Kaduna, joined the season determined to represent Northern Nigeria while proving that women can balance ambition with tradition. “I want young girls to see that you can be a boss and still hold it down at home,” she said before her journey was cut short.

For Ivatar, the 37-year-old media personality and entrepreneur from Anambra, Big Brother was more than a dream. It was also a chance to make her 18-year-old child, a longtime fan of the show, proud.

The triple eviction capped a dramatic week 6 that was packed with twists. Big Brother tasked housemates with searching for a red envelope containing an immunity card, which Mensan successfully found, securing her place in the house for another week. Head of House Faith also pulled a powerful card from the Tree of Trinkets, saving Zita and putting the rest of the house at risk.

To add to the drama, Kaybobo was crowned the “Most Influential Housemate” of the week, a new title based on housemates’ contributions to tasks, chores, and entertainment value.

With alliances under strain and only 19 contestants left, the pressure is mounting inside the BBNaija house. Fans are bracing for more confrontations, twists, and surprises as the “Ten Over Ten” season continues to raise the stakes.