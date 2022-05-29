Bike rider arrives Nigeria after historic 11,301km London-Lagos ride

— 1 min read

A BIKER, Kunle Adeyanju, who had embarked on a ride from London to Lagos, has arrived in Nigeria.

Adeyanju, who embarked on the journey on April 19, 2022 and arrived in Nigeria on the morning of May 29, 2022, said he was doing the trip to raise money for the Rotary Club of Ikoyi Metro as the club sought to gather the sum of N100 million to battle polio.

Adeyanju, in a personal note detailing his experience, stated that the odometer readings on his bike revealed that the total distance he covered in Europe was about 3,200 kilometres, while the remaining 8,101km was in Africa.

He described his journey across Africa, from the North to the West, as a unique opportunity he was fortunate to experience.

He said, “Leaving the border, I rode alone for about 100km before rendezvous with the Burkina Faso bikers, who we continued the ride together. The 100km ride was through some of the remotest parts of the country, and all I saw were nice people and lovely vegetations, and hard-working people going about their daily lives.

“While in Mali, I was also opportune to meet with the Malian Prime Minister, who sent for me after coming across some of my write-ups on this adventure. I had quite an exciting time with the Prime Minister, a man I find to be down to earth, honest, unassuming and a fine gentleman.”

A flat tyre incident in a remote part of Mali that could have delayed his trip was quickly fixed by the villagers, a gesture for which he remained highly appreciative.

He seized the opportunity to urge leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to re-think the blockade they had imposed on Mali because of the military coup there, saying it would not achieve anything positive.

Adeyanju intends to auction the historic bike in Lagos for a starting bid of $25,000.