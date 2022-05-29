31.1 C
Abuja

Bike rider arrives Nigeria after historic 11,301km London-Lagos ride

Breaking News
Joseph OLAOLUWA
Kunle Adeyanj
Kunle Adeyanju arrives Lagos. Credit: Facebook/Fresh Reports
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

A BIKER, Kunle Adeyanju, who had embarked on a ride from London to Lagos, has arrived in Nigeria.

Adeyanju, who embarked on the journey on April 19, 2022 and arrived in Nigeria on the morning of May 29, 2022, said he was doing the trip to raise money for the Rotary Club of Ikoyi Metro as the club sought to gather the sum of N100 million to battle polio.

Adeyanju, in a personal note detailing his experience, stated that the odometer readings on his bike revealed that the total distance he covered in Europe was about 3,200 kilometres, while the remaining 8,101km was in Africa.

He described his journey across Africa, from the North to the West, as a unique opportunity he was fortunate to experience.

Kunle Adeyanju welcomed in Lagos. Credit: Facebook/Fresh Reports

He said, “Leaving the border, I rode alone for about 100km before rendezvous with the Burkina Faso bikers, who we continued the ride together. The 100km ride was through some of the remotest parts of the country, and all I saw were nice people and lovely vegetations, and hard-working people going about their daily lives.

“While in Mali, I was also opportune to meet with the Malian Prime Minister, who sent for me after coming across some of my write-ups on this adventure. I had quite an exciting time with the Prime Minister, a man I find to be down to earth, honest, unassuming and a fine gentleman.”

A flat tyre incident in a remote part of Mali that could have delayed his trip was quickly fixed by the villagers, a gesture for which he remained highly appreciative.

He seized the opportunity to urge leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to re-think the blockade they had imposed on Mali because of the military coup there, saying it would not achieve anything positive.

- Advertisement -

Adeyanju intends to auction the historic bike in Lagos for a starting bid of $25,000.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

Kwara: Oloriegbe loses senatorial re-election bid

The senator representing Kwara Central in the National Assembly, Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe, has lost...
News

2023 Presidential Primary: Atiku seeks support of defeated aspirants to win 2023 Presidential election

THE presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 elections, Atiku...
Opinion

Oil hazards aren’t the main worry of Nigeria’s coastal residents: toilets are

By Seun Olowoporoku, Obafemi Awolowo University NIGERIA'S coastal areas are known to present environmental hazards...
Elections

PDP presidential primary: 8 key points in Atiku’s acceptance speech

FOLLOWING his declaration as the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) flagbearer for the 2023 presidential...
News

How Atiku beat Wike, Saraki, others to win PDP presidential ticket

FORMER Vice President Atiku Abubakar will make another attempt to become Nigeria's President in...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleKwara: Oloriegbe loses senatorial re-election bid

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.