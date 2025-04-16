back to top

Biophilia award opens, offers €100,000 for excellence in environmental communication

Abdullahi Muritala
THE Biophilia Award for Environmental Communication, presented by the BBVA Foundation, is now accepting entries from professionals and organisations across the globe whose work has significantly advanced public understanding of ecological issues.


     

     

    The award honours outstanding contributions that improve awareness of environmental challenges, particularly in the areas of biodiversity conservation and climate change, through innovative communication and storytelling approaches. It comes with a €100,000 cash prize, underscoring its status as one of the most prestigious recognitions in environmental communication.

    Eligible works may span a wide variety of formats and media, including articles, books, multimedia content, documentaries, exhibitions, and digital projects. Submissions may originate from any disciplinary perspective, provided they foster scientific literacy and new ways of thinking about nature.

    While the award welcomes works aimed at a global audience, projects with regional or national focus will also be considered particularly if they have demonstrated significant impact within their scope.

    Applications closes on May 31, 2025, at noon (Spanish standard time). Interested candidates can apply via the official BBVA Foundation website.

