28.1 C
Abuja
HomeNews
News

Blackout in Niger as ECOWAS imposes sanctions over coup

Beloved JOHN
Beloved JOHN
ECOWAS flags

Related

Kanu Released From Kuje Prison

EFCC arraigns Stella Oduah, others over alleged N5bn fraud

FCCPC delists two loan apps for violating customers’ privacy

Man caught stealing cables at Lagos airport weeks after runway lights theft

Sierra-Leo​nean Doctor Dies Of Ebola At A US hospital

MAJOR cities in Niger Republic are left in darkness after Nigeria cut electricity supply to the neighbouring West African country. 

Power cut by Nigeria is part of the sanctions imposed on Niger by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) following the military coup. The coup, which took place on Wednesday, July 26, ousted democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum and brought in Omar Tchiani, the head of presidential guards.

Niger’s electricity company Nigelec said the power shortages are a result of Nigeria cutting supplies to its northern neighbour, according to this report

The country is heavily dependent on Nigeria as its main supplier of electricity. In 2019, Nigelec’s chief executive said Niger relied on Abuja for up to 70 per cent of its electricity supply. Kainji Dam in western Nigeria generates Niger’s electricity. 

But Niger hopes to achieve energy independence by building the ‘Kandadji Dam’ on the Niger River, about 180 kilometres (110 miles) upstream of Niamey. The dam should be completed by 2025, with a targeted annual capacity of 629 gigawatt-hours (GWh).

ECOWAS also imposed sanctions on Niger by suspending all commercial and financial transactions between the country and member states. The regional bloc is freezing Niger’s assets in ECOWAS central and commercial banks and imposing a “travel ban and asset freeze for the military officials involved in the coup attempt”.

“The same applies to their family members and the civilians who accept to participate in any institutions or government established by these military officials.”

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send

    On Sunday, July 30, ECOWAS issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Niger Republic military to release and reinstate President Mohammed Bazoum as the legitimate Head of State and government. The trade bloc threatened military intervention should the requests be ignored. But the junta that seized power dismissed the threats and warned ECOWAS against military intervention.

    ECOWAS defence chiefs meet in Abuja

    ECOWAS chiefs of Defense are currently at the Defense headquarters in Abuja for a two-day meeting headed by Nigeria’s Chief of Defense staff, Christopher Musa, to discuss the military coup in Niger. 

    However, defence chiefs from Mali, Niger, Guinea Bissau, Burkina Faso, and Guinea are absent from the meeting. The countries had thrown their support behind the newly installed junta. They warned that military intervention would be considered a “declaration of war” against their nations.

    ECOWAS has also sent a delegation to Niger to negotiate with the military officers who seized power to find a diplomatic solution before they have to decide whether or not to intervene.

    Beloved JOHN

    Beloved John is an investigative reporter with International Centre for Investigative Reporting.

    You can reach her via: [email protected]

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    Health

    Vwaere Diaso: Doctors declare strike over colleague’s death in Lagos

    THE Lagos state chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has declared a strike...
    News

    Akpabio unveils Oyetola, Bagudu, Matawalle, Lalong, 15 more ministerial nominees

    Nineteen more ministerial nominees have been unveiled by the senate president, Godwin Akpabio. The chief...
    Energy and Power

    Estimated electricity billing not acceptable – El-Rufai

    FORMER Governor of Kaduna State and a Ministerial nominee, Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, said estimated...
    Business and Economy

    Senate to amend CBN’s act, reduce the governor’s powers

    THE Senate President, Godswil Akpabio, has revealed the plans of the National Assembly to...
    Crime

    Drug trafficking: Nigerian court jails South American 13 years

    A FEDERAL High Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has sentenced a South American...

    Most Read

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    Vwaere Diaso: Doctors declare strike over colleague’s death in Lagos

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.