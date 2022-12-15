34.3 C
Abuja

Blasphemy: Kano Islamic cleric Abduljabbar sentenced to death by hanging

Bankole Abe
Kano Islamic cleric Abduljabbar Kabara,
A KANO State Upper Sharia Court has sentenced an Islamic cleric, Abduljabbar Kabara, to death by hanging.

Abduljabbar was accused of blasphemy against Prophet Mohammed.

The court convicted the cleric after finding him guilty of the charge levelled against him.

The presiding judge Ibrahim Sarki Yola delivered the ruling in a court session which lasted over two hours on Thursday, December 15.

Yola ordered the state government to seize Abduljabbar’s two mosques.

The judge also barred media houses from using any of Abduljabbar’s teachings.

The convict was thereafter given 30 days to appeal the judgment or forfeit his right to appeal.

“I am convinced that the prosecution counsel has done their part and proven their points beyond a reasonable doubt,” the judge said while sentencing the cleric.

The cleric, who was arrested and detained by the state government, had earlier been denied bail by a Kano Higher Shari’a Court in Kofar Kudu.

He was accused of making blasphemous statements against Prophet Muhammed. According to the charge, his words are capable of disrupting public peace.

Abduljabbar was charged on July 16, 2021 by the Kano state government before Justice Sarki Yola for blasphemy and incitement.

The cleric is known for his controversial religious commentaries and statements.

 

