Boeing 737 crash: Ukraine releases manifest of 82 Iranians, other nationals killed

UKRAINIAN Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko on Wednesday has released a manifest of all nationals on the Ukraine International Airline, Boeing 737-800 which killed 176 passengers.

The information was disclosed via Twitter, providing detail of the crash and the nationality of victims.

The Ukrainian International Airline was reported to have crashed few minutes after taking off from Tehran’s Imam International Airport earlier on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the Imam Khomeini International Airport, Ali Kashani said the crash was due to technical problem – an engine failure, leading to the death of 167 passengers and 9 crew members on board.

Prystaiko tweeted that there were 176 passengers on board comprising 7 nationals.

“We are currently aware of the following information on the countries of origin of those killed in the crash #PS752: Iran – 82; Canada – 63; Ukraine – 2 + 9 (crew); Sweden – 10; Afghanistan – 4; Germany – 3; United Kingdom – 3,” the Ukrainian foreign minister said.

In the tweet, the Ukranian government expressed condolences, stating that investigation into the cause of the incidence is ongoing.

Earlier, the Iran civil aviation spokesman, Reza Jafarzadeh said an investigation team from the national aviation department had been dispatched to the location of the crash and rescuers were on a move to collect the bodies.

However, the general director of the Iran Civil Aviation Organization’s panel, Hassan Rezaeifar, said that the Ukrainian airline did not declare an emergency.

According to Iranian Student News Agency (ISNA), “Flight data from the airport showed a Ukrainian 737-800 flown by Ukraine International Airlines took off Wednesday morning then stopped sending data almost immediately afterward, according to website FlightRadar24”.

Ukraine’s embassy in Iran had denied the incident was terror-related but due to engine failure.