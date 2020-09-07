Boko Haram: Defence Headquarters allay fears on imminent attack on Abuja

THE Nigerian Defence Headquarters have allayed fears of possible terrorists’ attacks on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja after a security alarm raised by the Nigerian Customs Service (NC) at the weekend.

John Enenche, the Coordinator of Defence Headquaters Media Operations who spoke in a statement issued on Sunday, assured that the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security parastatals in the country are on red alert to survey and combat crime in the FCT over alarm of a possible terrorist attack on the Country’s capital.

“The Defence Headquarters wish to reassure residents of FCT and other adjoining States that the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies have been on red alert to combat crime and ensure effective surveillance of the Federal Capital Territory and other states of the country,” said Enenche, a Major General in the statement.

He noted that the need to assure Nigerians of their safety was sequel to a ‘purported memorandum’ from the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) warning its staff of a possible attack on the FCT.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria working together with other security and response agencies particularly the core intelligence agencies hereby assure the general public that preventive and preemptive intelligence are ongoing,” he added.

He urged members of the public to go about their lawful businesses unperturbed and report any suspicious activity.

A statement titled ‘Intelligence on National Security’ that reportedly emanated from the NCS had warned its officers of a possible attack on the FCT.

The statement with reference number NCS/ENF/ABJ/180/S.I/VOL signed by H.A Sabo, Comptroller (ENF HQ) on behalf of the Deputy Comptroller General of the (E,I,&I) also warned that the terrorists had set up camps in four locations in the FCT and one in Kogi State.

“Information reaching the Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC) reveals the existence of Boko Haram Terrorist Camps (BHTs) in and around the Federal Capital Teritory,” the statement read in part.