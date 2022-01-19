30.9 C
Abuja

Boris Johnson unfit for office – British MPs

News
Ijeoma OPARA
British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson

Related

1min read

SEVERAL Members of Parliament (MPs) in the United Kingdom (UK) may submit letters of no confidence on the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as they consider him unfit for office.

This is occasioned mainly by the prime minister’s presence at a party held during the lockdown, which breached COVID-19 preventive measures.

During Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQ) at the House of Commons on Wednesday, angry MPs revolted against the prime minister, requesting his resignation for breaking rules he should otherwise have enforced.

Referring to the series of excuses he had come up with concerning the party he held on Downing street, a Member of Parliament Wendy Chamberlain noted that Johnson was taking the people for fools.

“No matter the excuse, there is no excuse for taking the British people for fools. Would the prime minister agree it’s now time for him to resign?” she asked.

Johnson has, however, rejected calls by the constituents to resign and has been caught up in a fight to secure his political position.

Responding to Chamberlain, Johnson said talks about his resignation could only be had at the end of an inquiry into his presence at the party conducted by a senior civil servant Sue Gray.

- Advertisement -

“As I said to the House last week, I apologise sincerely for any misjudgment that were made, but she must contain her impatience and wait for the inquiry next week before she draws any conclusions,” he said.

In 2020, Johnson had attended a party at Downing Street, defying stringent lockdown restrictions which were in place at the time.

More than two people had been banned from meeting outdoors, but the prime minister had been spotted with wine and cheese in the company of about 17 people.

Johnson had admitted last week that he was present at the party, which he described as a work event.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

Manufacturing

BUA MD sees sugar tax affecting factory productvity, margins

ACTING Managing Director of BUA Foods Ayodele Abioye has said that the imposition of...
News

Boris Johnson unfit for office – British MPs

SEVERAL Members of Parliament (MPs) in the United Kingdom (UK) may submit letters of...
News

Insecurity worsens in Niger State as terrorists kill over 300 residents in two weeks

THE security situation in Niger State has worsened as Governor Abubakar Bello discloses that...
News

INEC contradicts Tinubu, says issued PVCs are valid

CLAIMS by the National Leader of All Progressive Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu that permanent...
News

Senate moves to address cost of rent in Abuja

A bill addressing the cost and payment of rent in Nigeria’s capital city, Abuja,...
Advertisement

Most Read

Dipo Awojide deletes tweet criticising IELTS test after ICIR report

Meet Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, first woman to declare interest in 2023 presidency

Senate removes direct primary clause, passes Electoral Act Amendment Bill again

IELTS: UK money-spinning venture rips off Nigerian visa applicants

At last, APC fixes date for national convention but venue is uncertain

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

Court awards N1bn in favour of Nnamdi Kanu against Nigerian government

Why Tinubu must never be Nigeria’s president

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleInsecurity worsens in Niger State as terrorists kill over 300 residents in two weeks
Next articleBUA MD sees sugar tax affecting factory productvity, margins

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.