Boris Johnson unfit for office – British MPs

SEVERAL Members of Parliament (MPs) in the United Kingdom (UK) may submit letters of no confidence on the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as they consider him unfit for office.

This is occasioned mainly by the prime minister’s presence at a party held during the lockdown, which breached COVID-19 preventive measures.

During Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQ) at the House of Commons on Wednesday, angry MPs revolted against the prime minister, requesting his resignation for breaking rules he should otherwise have enforced.

Referring to the series of excuses he had come up with concerning the party he held on Downing street, a Member of Parliament Wendy Chamberlain noted that Johnson was taking the people for fools.

“No matter the excuse, there is no excuse for taking the British people for fools. Would the prime minister agree it’s now time for him to resign?” she asked.

Johnson has, however, rejected calls by the constituents to resign and has been caught up in a fight to secure his political position.

Responding to Chamberlain, Johnson said talks about his resignation could only be had at the end of an inquiry into his presence at the party conducted by a senior civil servant Sue Gray.

“As I said to the House last week, I apologise sincerely for any misjudgment that were made, but she must contain her impatience and wait for the inquiry next week before she draws any conclusions,” he said.

In 2020, Johnson had attended a party at Downing Street, defying stringent lockdown restrictions which were in place at the time.

More than two people had been banned from meeting outdoors, but the prime minister had been spotted with wine and cheese in the company of about 17 people.

Johnson had admitted last week that he was present at the party, which he described as a work event.