Brazil names Nigeria as BRICS partner country

Brazil has officially named Nigeria as one of its partner countries in the BRICS alliance, according to a statement released by the Brazilian Foreign Ministry on Friday.

This positions Nigeria as the ninth partner country within the BRICS framework, alongside Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan, and Belarus. The partner-country category was introduced during the 16th BRICS summit held in Kazan in October 2024.

At the G-20 summit in New Delhi in September 2023, the Nigerian President, Bola Tinubu, emphasised that the BRICS group was incomplete without Nigeria’s inclusion. In December 2024, Nigeria sought South Africa’s support to secure full membership in both the G-20 and BRICS.

The Brazilian Foreign Ministry welcomed Nigeria’s decision, stating, “With the world’s sixth-largest population—and the largest in Africa—Nigeria is one of the continent’s major economies. It shares convergent interests with other BRICS members and plays an active role in advancing South-South cooperation and reforming global governance—priorities under Brazil’s current presidency.”

Initially formed by Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, BRICS has gradually expanded as more countries express interest in joining the alliance of prominent emerging economies.

During the October summit, reports confirmed Nigeria’s inclusion as a partner country.

Former spokesperson for the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Eche Abu-Obe, commended Nigeria’s acceptance into the BRICS alliance, highlighting the significance of the move.