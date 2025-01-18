back to top

Brazil names Nigeria as BRICS partner country

Reading time: 1 mins
News
Brazil names Nigeria as BRICS partner country
President Bola Tinubu
Abdullahi Muritala
Abdullahi Muritala

Brazil has officially named Nigeria as one of its partner countries in the BRICS alliance, according to a statement released by the Brazilian Foreign Ministry on Friday.

This positions Nigeria as the ninth partner country within the BRICS framework, alongside Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan, and Belarus. The partner-country category was introduced during the 16th BRICS summit held in Kazan in October 2024.

At the G-20 summit in New Delhi in September 2023, the Nigerian President, Bola Tinubu, emphasised that the BRICS group was incomplete without Nigeria’s inclusion. In December 2024, Nigeria sought South Africa’s support to secure full membership in both the G-20 and BRICS.


     

     

    The Brazilian Foreign Ministry welcomed Nigeria’s decision, stating, “With the world’s sixth-largest population—and the largest in Africa—Nigeria is one of the continent’s major economies. It shares convergent interests with other BRICS members and plays an active role in advancing South-South cooperation and reforming global governance—priorities under Brazil’s current presidency.”

    Initially formed by Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, BRICS has gradually expanded as more countries express interest in joining the alliance of prominent emerging economies.

    During the October summit, reports confirmed Nigeria’s inclusion as a partner country.

    Former spokesperson for the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Eche Abu-Obe, commended Nigeria’s acceptance into the BRICS alliance, highlighting the significance of the move.

    Author Page

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement