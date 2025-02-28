Akpabio made several attempts to sleep with me – Senator Natasha

THE senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of making sexual advances towards her severally, which she said she turned down.

She said her stance towards the advances was the reason for her incessant conflicts with the Senate President at plenaries within the National Assembly Complex.

Speaking during an interview on Arise Television’s “The Morning Show” on Friday, February 28, the female lawmaker claimed that some of Akpabio’s love proposals were made with her on the phone and face to face in her husband’s presence.

She further alleged that she had all the evidence for her claims.

She challenged the State Security Service (SSS), National Intelligence Agency (NIA), among others to probe her allegations.

She also said three other female senators among the 109 lawmakers in the Senate had been quiet about her plight.

The ICIR contacted the media aide to Akpabio, Eseme Eyibo, immediately after the interview was over. He said he did not listen to the interview and would not respond immediately.

He requested the interview link to enable him to respond.

The ICIR reported that Akpoti-Uduaghan had announced on her social media handles Thursday morning that she would appear on Arise Television to speak on her feud with the Senate President.

Details soon…