(BREAKING) AMAC APC candidate Zakka Christopher wins polling unit by landslide

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chairmanship candidate, Zakka Christopher, recorded a decisive victory at his polling unit in Garki Village, Polling Unit 004, during the chairmanship and councillorship polls held across the six area council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Saturday, February, 21.

Results announced around 5:10 p.m. by the presiding officer, Ogbechie Chukwufumnaya, showed that Christopher secured 229 votes, defeating his closest rival by a wide margin.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) polled 15 votes, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) garnered just 2 votes in the chairmanship contest.

Out of 2,287 registered voters at the polling unit, only 252 voters were accredited, reflecting a low turnout.

Christopher defeated the ADC candidate, Moses Paul, to emerge victorious at the unit.

In the councillorship election at the same polling unit, the APC also clinched victory with 148 votes.

The Young Progressives Party (YPP) scored 47 votes, ADC polled 42, while 12 votes were declared invalid. Other parties trailed behind.