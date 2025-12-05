back to top

[BREAKING] Rivers lawmakers dump PDP, defect to APC

Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly, Martin Amaewhule
Marcus FATUNMOLE
SIXTEEN members of the Rivers State House of Assembly have dumped their party – the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC)

The Speaker, Martin Amaewhule, led the members to the party on Friday, December 5.

The Speaker announced the defection during plenary.

Details soon…

