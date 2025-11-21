[BREAKING] Terrorists attack Niger school, abduct scores of students

TERRORISTS in the early hours of Friday, November 22, stormed St. Mary’s Papiri Private Catholic Secondary School in the Papiri community of Agwara Local Government Area, Niger State, and abducted scores of students and teachers.
Several community members who visited the school after the incident confirmed the attack, describing it as a coordinated operation carried out between 2:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m.
Efforts to reach Niger State Police Command proved abortive as of the time of filing this report.
Details later..
Marcus bears the light, and he beams it everywhere. He's a good governance and decent society advocate. He's The ICIR Reporter of the Year 2022 and has been the organisation's News Editor since September 2023. Contact him via email @ mfatunmole@icirnigeria.org