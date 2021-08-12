Brilliant Nigerian girl offered admission to study Medicine in UK university

She has been offered admission to study medicine in one of Britain’s tertiary institutions.

Oduwole, a student of Brampton Manor Academy, London, sat for Biology, Chemistry, and Mathematics exams and scored the highest grade A* in all three subjects.

Celebrating her accomplishment on social media Wednesday, the Academy wrote: “Gbemi achieved A*A*A* and will be studying medicine at the University of Manchester. Massive congrats Gbemi. We are super proud of you.”

“We are really pleased to confirm that 55 of our students have now secured their places at Oxford and Cambridge universities,” the school added. More than half of the students are from ethnic minority backgrounds.

Nigerians have also congratulated her for accomplishing such feat and wished her well in her future pursuits.