22.5 C
Abuja

Brilliant Nigerian girl offered admission to study Medicine in UK university

Featured NewsNews
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu
Oluwagbemileke Moyosoreoluwa Oduwole
Oluwagbemileke Moyosoreoluwa Oduwole

Related

Share this story
A Nigerian girl Oluwagbemileke Moyosoreoluwa Oduwole has brought pride and honour to her country after performing brilliantly in her summer A-Level exams.

She has been offered admission to study medicine in one of Britain’s tertiary institutions.

Oduwole, a student of Brampton Manor Academy, London, sat for Biology, Chemistry, and Mathematics exams and scored the highest grade A* in all three subjects.

Celebrating her accomplishment on social media Wednesday, the Academy wrote: “Gbemi achieved A*A*A* and will be studying medicine at the University of Manchester. Massive congrats Gbemi. We are super proud of you.”

“We are really pleased to confirm that 55 of our students have now secured their places at Oxford and Cambridge universities,” the school added. More than half of the students are from ethnic minority backgrounds.

Nigerians have also congratulated her for accomplishing such feat and wished her well in her future pursuits.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Advertisement
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Recent

Featured News

Brilliant Nigerian girl offered admission to study Medicine in UK university

A Nigerian girl Oluwagbemileke Moyosoreoluwa Oduwole has brought pride and honour to her country...
News

Buhari’s govt keeps mum as Nigerians in UAE suffer discrimination, visa restrictions

...Group tells president, ministers to sit up The government of Muhammadu Buhari has kept mum...
Featured News

Adeyemi College of Education, other institutions where free speech is a risky affair for students

IF you are one of the thousands of students at the Adeyemi College Of...
Featured News

FEC approves tolls for vehicles plying federal roads

THE Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved tolls for vehicles plying federal roads in...
Health and Environment

Buhari medical check-up continues in London as Nigerian doctors’ strike hits 10th day

There is no end in sight yet for the strike currently embarked on by...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleBuhari’s govt keeps mum as Nigerians in UAE suffer discrimination, visa restrictions

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.