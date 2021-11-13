25.3 C
Britain to help Nigeria access $100 billion climate fund

Harrison Edeh
Catriona Laing - High Commissioner to Nigeria PHOTO: Twitter

THE British government has promised to support efforts aimed at curbing carbon emissions in Nigeria by assisting the Federal Government to access a $100 billion climate infrastructure fund.

British High Commissioner to Nigeria Catriona Liang disclosed this while speaking on the fallout of the Cop26 Conference in Glasgow during a monitored broadcast on Arise Television on Friday.

The British envoy said technical support is already being offered to the federal ministries of finance and environment towards accessing the climate infrastructure fund.

Liang said Britain would also support Nigerian farmers on resilient and climate adaptability agribusiness practices.

The diplomat warned of possible rise in migration by Nigerians both within and outside the country if strategic actions are not taken to curb effects of climate change in Nigeria.

She promised that the United Kingdom would support Nigeria in efforts at curbing carbon emissions as well as  quickening energy transition.

“We’re currently working on sustainable funding for palm oil in Edo State and has a ring-fenced fund of €12.6 billion to support projects such as that across Africa,” she said.

According to Liang Nigeria is losing 3.5 per cent of its forest yearly.

She expressed concern that in Nigeria, forests are still being cut down to serve as firewood.

“We are working with the government on integrating forestry in the Land Use Programme to reforest the Sahel and curb effects of climate change,” she noted.

The High Commissioner urged the Federal Government to encourage energy transition by dissuading high value added tax for solar panel imports into the country.

Noting that 60 per cent of the carbon emissions in Nigeria come from energy sources, Liang said the British government would support the Federal Government’s gas revolution which she said reduces pollution in the environment.

She added that the British government is supporting smart city development in Lagos as part of measures to curb effects of climate change.

The British envoy further warned that if urgent action was not taken to curb the effects of climate change, regular floods and desertification would escalate the farmers-herders conflict in Nigeria.

She further noted that young Nigerian entrepreneurs keying into initiatives that support climate change goals would be supported by the British government.

Nigeria’s Representative to the United Nations Development Programme Mohammed Yahaya who also spoke on the program expressed concern that Nigeria has lost 55 per cent of its forest to climate change.

He noted that communities need support to reclaim their lands following the effects of drop in rainfall and other climatic changes currently being witnessed globally.

Arguing that Nigeria is not so guilty of carbon emission, he said the country needs support to transit to clean energy.

“We would help farmers adopt climate resilient trees in their agricultural practices as most of them still rely on rained weather for their farm
practice,” he added.

