29 C
Abuja

Buhari appoints Adeyemi as Statistician-General of the Federation

News
Harrison Edeh
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Semiu Adeyemi Adeniran as the substantive Statistician-General of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)

The appointment takes effect immediately.

A statement issued and signed by the Special Assistant, Media, to the Minister of State for Budget and Planning, Sufuyan Ojeifo, said the appointment followed the demise of the former Statistician-General of the Federation, Simon Harry, on April 13, 2022.

Adeniran is a professional statistician with bias for demography and social statistics.

He has over three decades of statistical hands-on experience garnered from various local and international institutions, the statement said.

Until his appointment, he was the Director of Demographic and Household Statistics at the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Elections

2023: With me as candidate PDP is assured of victory in Kwara – Former ambassador to Japan 

By Dare Akogun A FORMER Nigerian ambassador to Japan Yisa Gana has declared that the...
Breaking News

Lagos police parade sound engineer’s suspected killers

THE Lagos Police Command has paraded six persons over the death of a sound...
National News

NRC cancels resumption of Abuja-Kaduna train services

THE Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has cancelled the planned resumption of train services along...
News

FCT minister seeks Rotary’s partnership in campaign to end open defecation

THE Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory, Ramatu Tijjani, has asked Rotary...
Crime

Lagos court sentences Danish man to death for killing Nigerian wife, child

A LAGOS High Court has sentenced a 54-year-old Danish national, Peter Nielsen, to death...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleLagos police parade sound engineer’s suspected killers
Next article2023: With me as candidate PDP is assured of victory in Kwara – Former ambassador to Japan 

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.