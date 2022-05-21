Buhari appoints Adeyemi as Statistician-General of the Federation

— 1 min read

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Semiu Adeyemi Adeniran as the substantive Statistician-General of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)

The appointment takes effect immediately.

A statement issued and signed by the Special Assistant, Media, to the Minister of State for Budget and Planning, Sufuyan Ojeifo, said the appointment followed the demise of the former Statistician-General of the Federation, Simon Harry, on April 13, 2022.

Adeniran is a professional statistician with bias for demography and social statistics.

He has over three decades of statistical hands-on experience garnered from various local and international institutions, the statement said.

Until his appointment, he was the Director of Demographic and Household Statistics at the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).