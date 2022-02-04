Buhari approves new agency, appoints CEO

— 1 min read

NIGERIAN President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the creation of a new government agency, the Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB).

This was disclosed in a statement released by the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy on Friday.

The statement signed by the Spokesperson to the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Uwa Suleiman explained that the establishment of the Bureau was informed by the rising need to have an institution that protects data and privacy in Nigeria.

“The successful implementation of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) for a Digital Nigeria has significantly increased the adoption of data platforms and accelerated the datafication of our society.

“This has increased the importance of having an institution that focuses on data protection and privacy,” the statement said.

Suleiman also said the issuance of the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) in January 2019, as subsidiary legislation to the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) Act 2007, contributed to awareness of the need for data protection.

According to the statement, Minister of Communication and Digital Economy Isah Pantami had recommended that the Director of the Government Development and Regulations Department at NITDA Vincent Olatunji be appointed as the National Commissioner/Chief Executive Officer of the Bureau.

Olatunji’s appointment, which the president also approved, took effect immediately.