NIGERIAN President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a Federal Government’s team to engage with Twitter on the suspension of its operations within Nigeria.

This was announced in a statement released on Tuesday by the Minister for Information and Culture Lai Mohammed, who would be heading the team.

“The Federal Government’s team also comprises the Attorney General of the Federation and Honourable Minister of Justice, Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, Honourable Minister of Works and Housing, Honourable Minister of State for Labour and Employment as well as other relevant government agencies.

“Following the indefinite suspension of its operations in Nigeria, for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence, Twitter wrote to President Buhari seeking to engage with the Federal Government over the suspension, with a view to charting a path forward,” it read.

The ICIR reported Buhari’s suspension of Twitter operations in Nigeria on June 4.

The suspension was effected after a post by Buhari, which threatened civil war treatment on a particular group of people in Nigeria. It was removed from the platform.

The tweet was removed due to its violation of Twitter rules against violent or inciting posts.