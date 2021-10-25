30 C
Abuja
30 C
Abuja

Buhari jets out to Saudi with Sylva, Pantami, Dangote, others for summit

Business and EconomyNews
Marcus Fatunmole

Related

Share this story

1min read

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari will travel to Saudi Arabia on Monday with leading Nigerian business executives and top officials of his government to participate in an investment summit.
The president will also perform the lesser Hajj in Madina and Makka during the visit.
A statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President Media & Publicity Garba Shehu said the Future Investment Initiative Institute organized the three-day summit, holding in Riyadh.
Joining Buhari at the fifth edition of the summit are Mohammed Indimi, Aliko Dangote, Tope Shonubi, Wale Tinubu, Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu, Hassan Usman, Omoboyode Olusanya, Abubakar Suleiman, Herbert Wigwe and Leo Stan Ekeh.
Cabinet members and other government officials on the entourage are the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Zubairu Dada, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen Babagana Monguno.
Others are Director-General of National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, Managing Director of Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority, Uche Orji and Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa.
The summit with the theme, “Investment in Humanity,” will host global executives and asset managers to discuss the future of investments across the globe.
Participants will deliberate on progress and prosperity with energy, true final frontiers in investments, science in action, and the impact of climate change on communities.
The team will return to the country on Friday,the statement stated.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

Business and Economy

Buhari jets out to Saudi with Sylva, Pantami, Dangote, others for summit

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari will travel to Saudi Arabia on Monday with leading Nigerian business...
Conflict and Security

Oyo jailbreak: Over 300 still missing, says Makinde

OVER 300 inmates who escaped from Abolongo Correctional Centre in Oyo State Friday night...
Featured News

Bauchi poly sacks two lecturers for ‘sexually assaulting’ female students

The Federal Polytechnic in Bauchi has terminated the appointments of two lecturers of the institution...
Investigations

Eight years after, controversy and inflation slow down Ilesha-Baruba – Gwanara road project

By Dare AKOGUN Between 2013 and 2019, the Kwara State Government awarded contracts for major...
Conflict and Security

Tambuwal writes Buhari, seeks suspension of telecommunication blockade in Sokoto

SOKOTO State Governor Aminu Tambuwal has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to order the...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleOyo jailbreak: Over 300 still missing, says Makinde

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.