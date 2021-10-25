Buhari jets out to Saudi with Sylva, Pantami, Dangote, others for summit

— 1 min read

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari will travel to Saudi Arabia on Monday with leading Nigerian business executives and top officials of his government to participate in an investment summit.

The president will also perform the lesser Hajj in Madina and Makka during the visit.

A statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President Media & Publicity Garba Shehu said the Future Investment Initiative Institute organized the three-day summit, holding in Riyadh.

Joining Buhari at the fifth edition of the summit are Mohammed Indimi, Aliko Dangote, Tope Shonubi, Wale Tinubu, Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu, Hassan Usman, Omoboyode Olusanya, Abubakar Suleiman, Herbert Wigwe and Leo Stan Ekeh.

Cabinet members and other government officials on the entourage are the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Zubairu Dada, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen Babagana Monguno.

Others are Director-General of National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, Managing Director of Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority, Uche Orji and Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

The summit with the theme, “Investment in Humanity,” will host global executives and asset managers to discuss the future of investments across the globe.

Participants will deliberate on progress and prosperity with energy, true final frontiers in investments, science in action, and the impact of climate change on communities.

The team will return to the country on Friday,the statement stated.