Buhari nominates Muazu Sambo as minister

— 1 min read

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate seeking the confirmation of Muazu Sambo, who hails from Taraba State, as minister.

The president’s request was contained in a letter read on the floor by Senate President Ahmad Lawan on Tuesday.

Sambo replaces the former Minister of Power Sale Mamman, who was sacked in September, along with Sabo Nanono, ex-agriculture minister.

President Buhari also asked the Senate to confirm the nomination of some national commissioners and resident electoral commissioners to replace the outgoing ones.

The nominees included: Benedict Opong, Gloria Izofor, Patricia O. Iyayan Kuchi, Bala Haliru, and Iyatayo Oyetunbi