Buhari recalls media aide who failed to secure APC Reps ticket

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed his former Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, as his Special Assistant on Digital Communications.

Ahmad had resigned his role as Personal Assistant to Buhari following the presidential directive asking all political office holders who wanted to contest elective positions to resign.

Ahmad, however, failed in his bid to represent the Gaya/Ajingi/Albasu Federal constituency after losing at the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary.

Ahmad said the conduct of the primary was fraught with fraud.

Confirming the new appointment in a letter dated July 20, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, stated that the appointment took effect from July 19, 2022.

All the cabinet ministers and presidential aides who resigned to participate in the APC primaries but failed to secure the party’s tickets had since been replaced by Buhari.

Ahmad is the only presidential aide President Buhari has recalled since the conclusion of the APC primaries.