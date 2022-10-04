30 C
Buhari set to present N19.76trn 2023 budget to National Assembly

Raji Olatunji
Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari
PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is set to present the budget for the fiscal year 2023 before the National Assembly on Friday, October 7, 2022.

A letter addressed to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, stated that the president would present the sum of N19.76 trillion budget to the joint session of the National Assembly.

The letter, which was read at the commencement of plenary on Tuesday, stated that the budget presentation would hold at 10am at the temporary chamber of the House of Representatives.

According to the Senate President, arrangements had been made to accommodate all members of the National Assembly and the presidency.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila disclosed last month that Buhari would present the proposed 2023 budget in the first week of October.

Also, it had been hinted when the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) was being presented to the National Assembly that the federal government planned to spend N19.76 trillion in 2023.

Raji Olatunji
Raji Olatunji is a Journalist at The International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR). You can send him an email at rolatunji@icirnigeria.org. He tweets @olazrajj

