31.1 C
Abuja

Buhari signs Nigeria Startup Bill into law

Breaking NewsBusiness and Economy
Joseph OLAOLUWA
Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has assented to the Nigeria Startup Bill (NSB), which was recently passed by the two chambers of the National Assembly.

One of the major objectives of the bill is to bridge the engagement gap between startups and regulators and ensure that regulations that harm Nigeria’s tech ecosystem are shut down.

The bill was created by the Federal Government, in collaboration with 30 tech leaders including Ventures Platform founder, Kola Aina and Future Africa founder, Iyin Aboyeji, and the Minister of Digital Economy, Isa Pantami.

Pantami confirmed that the bill has now been signed into law via a tweet on his official handle on Wednesday.

“His Excellency, @MBuhari has just assented to Nigeria Startup Bill. It has now become Nigeria Startup Act, 2022. It was an Executive Bill, initiated by both Office of the Chief of Staff & the Office of the Minister of Comms & Digital Economy. Congratulations to all!”

The new law provides that: a startup’s headquarters and its place of incorporation should both be in Nigeria; to qualify as a startup in the NSB the company must have been operating in Nigeria for no longer than 10 years; an NSB startup must have at least 51 per cent of its shares held by Nigerians and at least 15 per cent of expenses going into research and development; and the employees of the NSB startup should not exceed 100, excluding contract workers, consultants, and outsourced personnel.

The Nigerian Startup Bill was initiated in 2021 and passed through both the House of Representatives and the Senate before it was signed into law by the President.

Author profile
Joseph OLAOLUWA
Author Page
- Advertisement -

Experienced Business reporter seeking the truth and upholding justice. Covered capital markets, aviation, maritime, road and rail, as well as economy. Email tips to jolaoluwa@icirnigeria.org. Follow on Twitter @theminentmuyiwa and on Instagram @Hollumuyiwah.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Featured News

Court grants bail to journalists remanded over petition by governor’s spokesman

A Magistrate Court in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, on Wednesday granted bail to two...
Politics and Governance

2023: Don’t abandon governance for campaigns, Buhari warns ministers, others

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has warned ministers, permanent secretaries and heads of government agencies to...
Conflict and Security

Boko Haram: 100,000 killed, 2 million displaced, N3.24trn lost

THE Boko Haram insurgency has led to the loss of 100,000 lives and displacement...
Investigations

[SPECIAL REPORT] In Nigeria, police harassment forces business owners, techies to pay dearly for ‘doing nothing’

Police brutality and extortion have plagued many young Nigerians and frustrated many start-up businesses...
Investigations

Cross River communities battle water scarcity amidst failed projects (Part 1)

The Ifako Okoyong community, like several others in Cross River State, is littered with...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleCourt grants bail to journalists remanded over petition by governor’s spokesman

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.