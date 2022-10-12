29.1 C
Abuja

Buhari swears in Ariwoola as CJN

Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
President Buhari with the CJN
PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in Olukayode Ariwoola as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

The swearing-in comes a day after Buhari conferred the national honour of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) on Ariwoola at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Ariwoola took the judicial oath of office on Wednesday in a brief ceremony at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa in Abuja before the commencement of the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by Buhari.

The ceremony was witnessed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, ministers, other justices of the Supreme Court, Oyo State governor Seyi Makinde and his Ondo State counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu, and other dignitaries.

Speaking to journalists after the ceremony, the CJN appealed to politicians in the country to allow the judiciary to function optimally as the 2023 elections approach, promising reforms at the apex court.

Ariwoola had earlier become the acting CJN following the resignation of Justice Tanko Muhammad on health grounds.

Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes courageous in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice, accountability and good governance in the society. You can shoot him a scoop via nyahaya@icirnigeria.org and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

