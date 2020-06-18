Buhari talks tough to Service Chiefs, says “your best is not good enough”

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday gave a stern warning to Service Chiefs that he would no longer take excuses from them over the problem of insecurity facing the country.

This was part of the outcome of a closed door meeting the president held with the Service Chiefs Thursday morning at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on the incessant killings in many parts of the country.

The president who called the meeting for the Security Chiefs to brief him on how they are handling the increasing security challenges across the country, warned also that he would no longer accept further rising cases of insecurity in the country.

Gabriel Olonisakin, Chief of Defence Staff, led the Service Chiefs to the meeting which had some presidential aides in attendance.

At the end of the meeting, Babagana Monguno, National Security Adviser (NSA) who conveyed the outcome of the meeting to State House Correspondents quoted President Buhari as charging the Service Chiefs to live up to expectations.

“The president is “extremely unhappy” and wants a reversal in the deteriorating security situation,” Monguno said.

“The President told the Security Chiefs that they were not imposed on him, saying that it was therefore up to them to prove themselves.”

The president, according to Monguno acknowledged the efforts of the Service Chiefs and various security agencies at arresting the insecurity challenges, he noted that their ‘best is not good enough.’

The NSA also said the president expressed displeasure over the lack of synergy among the security forces and charged the various aspects of the security architecture to work together to solve the nation’s security challenges.

He added that the president charged the office of the NSA to meet with governors of the North-West states and that of Niger State, for briefing and strategic organisation of a response to the banditry problem in their domains.