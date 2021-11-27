26.3 C
Abuja

Buhari tasks universities of agriculture to reduce Nigeria’s dependence on food imports

News
Lukman ABOLADE
President Muhammadu Buhari will sign the amended Electoral Act into law

Related

1min read

NIGERIA’S President Muhammadu Buhari has urged universities of agriculture to reduce Nigeria’s dependence on imported foods and raw materials.

Minister of Agriculture Mohammed Mahmood Abubakar said this while delivering a speech on behalf of the president at the 10th convocation ceremony of the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU), Abia State, on Saturday.

Buhari said there was no justification for the persistent reliance of Nigerians on imported food and raw materials as there was an abundance of natural resources in the country.

“We can and should be able to feed ourselves on the rich soils and diverse ecologies that God has endowed Nigeria with. We should be determined to wisely exploit the natural resources and inheritance of our nation to feed our people and possibly export to other nations,” he said.

He noted that the universities should cooperate with the National Agricultural Land Development Agency (NALDA) to ensure increased production of local food.

Acknowledging that the schools might be having challenges with funds, he maintained that it was not enough excuse as the country’s endowments exceeded its limitations.

“We shall not relent, rather we shall double our efforts at creating enabling environment for our specialised Universities of Agriculture to fulfill our collective dream of self-reliance in food production,” he said.

- Advertisement -

In 2019, the Buhari government banned the importation of rice into Nigeria.

Buhari said the ban was to encourage the production of local food and reduce Nigeria’s over reliance on other nations for food.

Although the government has come up with intiatives to foster local production of staple foods, there has not been significant production of local foods in Nigeria.

Farmers under the aegis of Smallholder Women Farmers of Nigeria (SWOFON) have decried lack of equipment for farming activities.

The women farmers said lack of equipment and government inadequacy were part of the reasons responsible for low agricultural output in the country.

Also, insecurity, climate change and COVID-19 have had negative impact on the agricultural sector in Nigeria.

Lukman Abolade is an Investigative reporter with The ICIR. Reach out to him via [email protected], on twitter @AboladeLAA and FB @Correction94

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

News

Buhari tasks universities of agriculture to reduce Nigeria’s dependence on food imports

NIGERIA'S President Muhammadu Buhari has urged universities of agriculture to reduce Nigeria's dependence on...
News

How State House Perm Sec allegedly pocketed $2.2m basketball sponsorship deal

ON March  14, 2017, the Permanent Secretary (PS) in charge of President Muhammadu Buhari’s...
National News

FG ready to crush banditry, Malami boasts as court declares bandits as terrorists

ATTORNEY-GENERAL of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami has said the declaration...
News

Sanwo-Olu blames Buhari administration’s policies for hike in cooking gas prices

LAGOS State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has blamed the hike in cooking gas prices across...
News

Lalong condemns Plateau killings, calls for arrest of gunmen

PLATEAU State governor Simon Lalong on Friday condemned the killing of residents of Ta’agbe...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleHow State House Perm Sec allegedly pocketed $2.2m basketball sponsorship deal

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.