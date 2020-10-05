Buhari’s aide, Onochie says cyber-criminals behind #ENDSARS’ social media protest

LAURETTA Onochie, a special assistant to the Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari on Social Media says #ENDSARS protests on social media is a coordinated attack by cyber-criminals.

Onochie said this in a Twitter post on Sunday as many Nigerians including celebrities and politicians such as Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President and Bukola Saraki, former Senate President took to social media to call on the Federal Government to disband the notorious the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) over alleged highhandedness.

Commenting on the social media protest, Onochie said ‘I have no doubt that there are some staff of SARS who are unprofessional in their dealings with d public, the same way we have unprofessionalism in d Army, Mainstream Police, Customs, Civil Service, Public Service, traders, Lawyers, Doctors, journalists, teachers, pastors, etc.”

‘But what is going on now, is a coordinated attack by cybercriminals joined by unsuspecting innocent citizens’.

She noted that the call for the disbandment or reform of the FSARS was not coming for the first time.

Onochie added that Nigerians should stand by their national institutions stating that it was the core of patriotism.

“This is not the first time. We must stand by our national institutions while working to improve their effectiveness. That’s what patriotism is about,” she tweeted.

It would be recalled that Nigerians over the weekend mounted a renewed campaign to #ENDSARS, after a video surfaced of a man allegedly pushed out from a moving car by operatives of SARS in Ughelli, Delta State.