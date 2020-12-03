Buhari’s incompetence rouses slumbering North

By Ikechukwu AMAECHI

UNLESS those who want to be politically correct by playing poker with the country’s fate, most Nigerians, after more than five years of Buhari’s presidency, have come to the inexorable conclusion that the onerous task of governing Nigeria is way beyond his ken.

In any other country apart from Nigeria with its asinine and highly flawed leadership recruitment process, a man with Buhari’s competencies will thank his stars if he is rewarded with the chairmanship of a local government.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, amplified this depressing fact on November 26 at the fourth quarterly meeting of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council in Abuja, when he said bandits were fast overrunning the North.

“People think the North is safe but that assumption is not true. In fact, it’s the worst place to be in this country because bandits go around in the villages, households and markets with their AK 47 and nobody is challenging them. They stop at the market, buy things, pay and collect change, with their weapons openly displayed,” he lamented.

But it is not only the North that is in ruins. Buhari’s incompetence and lack of capacity have ruined Nigeria. Farmers in the South also need security escorts to access their farms.

It is unfortunate it took the slaughtering of innocent rice farmers and the international opprobrium on the country for the North to realise that Buhari is a bad omen for all. But it is not enough for fellow compatriots to wake up from their lethargic slumber.

It will be good if the right lessons have been learnt by all Nigerians, Southerners and Northerners alike, which is: If the North is worse off in spite of the fact that a rabid ethnic supremacist like Buhari is in office, then Nigerians are better informed that competence should trump all other mundane considerations when making a choice in 2023.”

