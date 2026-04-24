Building a greener, safer future: why local action matters now

By Abubakar ABDULMUSAWWIR

In recent years, conversations around insecurity, poverty, and environmental degradation have dominated public discourse in Nigeria, particularly in the North-East. While these issues are often discussed separately, the reality on the ground tells a different story, one where they are deeply interconnected. To truly address them, we must adopt solutions that are holistic, community-driven, and sustainable.

It is precisely this gap that Make Yobe Green and Safe (MYGS) seeks to fill.

Yobe State, like many parts of the North-East, faces enormous challenges. Years of insecurity have disrupted livelihoods, weakened institutions, and displaced communities. Poverty remains widespread, and many young people struggle to find meaningful employment. Environmental issues such as deforestation, desertification, and poor waste management further compound these difficulties. In such a context, the need for innovative, grassroots solutions cannot be overstated.

One important lesson from working within communities is that the environment can serve as an entry point for transformation. One of our flagship initiatives is plastic waste recycling. Across our communities, plastic waste is a common sight, littering streets, clogging drainage systems and contributing to pollution. However, we see waste not as a problem, but as an opportunity.

Yet waste can also be seen as an opportunity rather than simply a problem. Through our recycling program, we have established systems where plastic waste is collected, sorted and sold. We engage young people, women and other vulnerable groups, training them on how to participate in recycling and earn an income from it. What was once discarded is now a source of livelihood. This initiative not only helps to clean our environment but also provides economic relief for many households.

Tree planting is another practical intervention with long-term benefits. Trees help combat climate change, improve air quality, and prevent desert encroachment, which remains a serious threat in northern Nigeria. Encouraging communities to plant and protect trees also fosters a stronger sense of ownership and responsibility for the environment.

Education is equally essential. Environmental awareness must go beyond slogans and become part of daily community life. Schools, religious institutions, and local organisations all have a role to play in teaching sustainable practices and promoting responsible citizenship. In regions affected by conflict, promoting values such as tolerance, dialogue and coexistence is essential. By combining green education with peace studies, we aim to build not just environmentally conscious citizens, but also responsible and peaceful members of society.

Energy poverty also deserves urgent attention. Many communities still lack reliable access to electricity, limiting economic activity and affecting quality of life. Renewable energy solutions, especially solar power, offer cleaner and more dependable alternatives. Expanding access to sustainable energy can support homes, small businesses, schools, and health services while reducing dependence on harmful energy sources.

The impact of community-driven environmental initiatives is already visible in many places. Young people who were previously idle become engaged in productive activities. Women gain new sources of income. Communities become more conscious of environmental challenges and begin taking responsibility for local solutions. Most importantly, people begin to believe that change is possible.

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However, grassroots efforts often face major challenges. Drawing from experience with MYGS, funding constraints often limit the scale and reach of our programs. There is also the challenge of visibility as many impactful local initiatives go unnoticed and unsupported, despite their potential to drive meaningful change.

This is why stronger support from government agencies, private sector stakeholders, development partners, and civil society is necessary. Supporting grassroots initiatives should not be seen as charity, but as a strategic investment in peace, resilience, and long-term development. By supporting community-driven solutions, we can build resilience, create jobs and foster long-term stability

Members of the public also need to get involved. Environmental sustainability is not the responsibility of a few; it is a collective duty. Simple actions such as proper waste disposal, participation in recycling, and tree planting can make a significant difference. When communities come together with a shared purpose, the impact can be transformative.

The challenges we face are complex, but they are not insurmountable. With the right partnerships, support and commitment, we can turn them into opportunities for growth and transformation.

The future we desire – a greener environment, a safer society, and a more prosperous people – is within reach. But it requires collective effort. It requires us to rethink our approach, invest in our communities, and support local solutions that create lasting change.

Together, we can build a Yobe that is not only green but also safe, a place where people live with dignity, harmony, and hope.

Abubakar Abdulmusawwir from MYGS, writes from Potiskum, Yobe State. He can be reached through: abubakarabdulmusawwir@gmail.com