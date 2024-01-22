Burna boy joins lineup to perform at Grammys

Reading time: Less than 1 mins
Entertainment
Burna Boy
Itoro ETUKUDO
Itoro ETUKUDO

AFROBEATS sensation and Grammy awards winner Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, also known as Burna Boy, has been listed to perform at the 66th Grammy Awards.

The Record Academy, via an X post on Monday, January 22, announced that the Nigerian star and American stars Luke Combs and Travis Scott had been added to the lineup of performers at the ceremony.

Aside from being a Grammy winner with several other nominations, this marks another feat as this is the second time he will perform at a Grammy event. He had previously performed his songs, ‘Level Up’, ‘Onyeka’ and ‘Ye’ at the premiere of the awards ceremony in 2020.

The premiere is usually a prelude to the main awards ceremony.


    He bagged four nominations for the Awards in different categories, including Best African Music Performance, Best Global Music Performance, Best Global Album, and Best Melodic Rap.

    The 66th edition of the annual awards is scheduled for February 5, 2024, in Los Angeles.

    The ICIR reported that the Recording Academy introduced three new award categories, which will debut at the ceremony this year.

    Other Nigerians on the awards nominations’ list include Davido, Ayra Starr, Asake, Olamide, Fireboy, Ckay and Seun Kuti.

    Itoro ETUKUDO

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    -Advertisement-

    Most read

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    The ICIR is a member of

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.