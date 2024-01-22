Burna boy joins lineup to perform at Grammys

AFROBEATS sensation and Grammy awards winner Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, also known as Burna Boy, has been listed to perform at the 66th Grammy Awards.

The Record Academy, via an X post on Monday, January 22, announced that the Nigerian star and American stars Luke Combs and Travis Scott had been added to the lineup of performers at the ceremony.

Aside from being a Grammy winner with several other nominations, this marks another feat as this is the second time he will perform at a Grammy event. He had previously performed his songs, ‘Level Up’, ‘Onyeka’ and ‘Ye’ at the premiere of the awards ceremony in 2020.

The premiere is usually a prelude to the main awards ceremony.

How do you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



He bagged four nominations for the Awards in different categories, including Best African Music Performance, Best Global Music Performance, Best Global Album, and Best Melodic Rap.

The 66th edition of the annual awards is scheduled for February 5, 2024, in Los Angeles.

The ICIR reported that the Recording Academy introduced three new award categories, which will debut at the ceremony this year.

Other Nigerians on the awards nominations’ list include Davido, Ayra Starr, Asake, Olamide, Fireboy, Ckay and Seun Kuti.