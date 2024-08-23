back to top

Call for pitches: Climate Home News seeks story ideas on clean energy supply chains

Reading time: Less than 1 mins
Media Opportunities
Nitesh Patel, a small business owner, shows an Indian-made solar panel in his warehouse in Gujarat, India (Photo credit: Mitul Kajaria)
Nitesh Patel, a small business owner, shows an Indian-made solar panel in his warehouse in Gujarat, India (Photo credit: Mitul Kajaria)
Blessing OTOIBHI
Blessing OTOIBHI

CLIMATE Home News is accepting pitches for long-form stories that explore how energy transition can help support sustainable development, address inequalities and create jobs.

Strong character-driven stories and the use of data or satellite images to unveil new trends are welcome. The ideal story will have an original angle that captures the attention of the international audience.


     

     

    Stories should be accompanied by visual elements, including high-quality photos and videos.

    Journalists around the globe with at least three years of experience are invited to submit pitches.

    Climate Homes News will publish six deeply reported articles between November 2024 and June 2025.

    Pitches are accepted on a rolling basis. Interested applicants can apply here.

    Blessing OTOIBHI

    Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via [email protected] or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement