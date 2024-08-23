Call for pitches: Climate Home News seeks story ideas on clean energy supply chains

CLIMATE Home News is accepting pitches for long-form stories that explore how energy transition can help support sustainable development, address inequalities and create jobs.

Strong character-driven stories and the use of data or satellite images to unveil new trends are welcome. The ideal story will have an original angle that captures the attention of the international audience.

Stories should be accompanied by visual elements, including high-quality photos and videos.

Journalists around the globe with at least three years of experience are invited to submit pitches.

Climate Homes News will publish six deeply reported articles between November 2024 and June 2025.

Pitches are accepted on a rolling basis. Interested applicants can apply here.